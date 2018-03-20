Job Vacancies at a New Generation Bank – Apply Now
A new generation Bank is looking to open new branches on the mainland axis of Lagos state, and looking to fill the following roles:Relationship Managers
Job Type Full Time
Qualification BA/BSc/HND
Experience 4 – 10 years
Location Lagos
Job Field Sales / Marketing / Business Development
Qualification/Experience:
Must have strong commercial banking experience.
Strong Business acumen- understands the Banking Business.
Understands the dynamics of Credit Business and must have some experience handling it.
4-10yrs experience in banking.
Pay Grade: 2nd level-BO
Branch Managers
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Experience 10 years
Location Lagos
Job Field Administration / Secretarial Banking
Qualification/Experience:
Must have commercial banking experience.
Strong Business acumen- understands the Banking Business.
Demonstrates the ability to manage a branch and have worked in that capacity before.
10years experience in Banking and above.
Pay Grade: BM-AM level
Method of Application
Locations: Lagos Mainland-Apapa & Ikeja.
Only candidates residing within these areas or its environs shall be considered.
Candidates who currently work with Banks are encouraged to apply:
Interested and qualified? APPLY HERE
