Job Vacancies at a New Generation Bank – Apply Now

March 20, 2018   Jobs   No comments

A new generation Bank is looking to open new branches on the mainland axis of Lagos state, and looking to fill the following roles:Relationship Managers

Job Type Full Time
Qualification BA/BSc/HND
Experience 4 – 10 years
Location Lagos
Job Field Sales / Marketing / Business Development

Qualification/Experience:

Must have strong commercial banking experience.
Strong Business acumen- understands the Banking Business.
Understands the dynamics of Credit Business and must have some experience handling it.
4-10yrs experience in banking.

Pay Grade: 2nd level-BO

go to method of application »

Branch Managers

Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Experience 10 years
Location Lagos
Job Field Administration / Secretarial Banking

Qualification/Experience:

Must have commercial banking experience.
Strong Business acumen- understands the Banking Business.
Demonstrates the ability to manage a branch and have worked in that capacity before.
10years experience in Banking and above.

Pay Grade: BM-AM level

Method of Application

Locations: Lagos Mainland-Apapa & Ikeja.
Only candidates residing within these areas or its environs shall be considered.

Candidates who currently work with Banks are encouraged to apply:

Interested and qualified?  APPLY HERE

(Visited 4 times, 1 visits today)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *