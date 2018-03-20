HR Assistant Job at Crossover Microfinance Bank – Apply Now

Crossover is an innovative financial micro-finance/mortgage institution offering various financial products and services.

HR Assistant

Job Type Full Time

Qualification BA/BSc/HND

Location Lagos

Job Field Human Resources / HRJob Summary:

To provide administrative and HR support to all units in the organization.

Job Responsibilities:

Providing customer service to organization employees.

Perform administrative work, including scheduling, maintaining files and sorting mail for the Human Resources department.

Coordinate logistics for new hire orientations and employee training sessions.

Setting appointments and arranging meetings

Assists with benefits administration.

Ensuring background and reference checks are completed

Preparing new employee files

Assist in administrative task as assigned by the administrative officer.

Perform any other duties as assigned by the Head, Human Resources.

Job Requirement:

Skills Required:

A degree in human resources, administration or any related field is required

Proven experience as an HR assistant, or relevant human resources/administrative position.

He/she must have a strong written and oral communication skills

Must be detailed oriented and meticulous in approach to tasks

Knowledge of Microsoft packages, google drive is an added advantage

Social media savvy.

Salary: 600,000 per annum, inclusive of other benefit.

Method of Application

Interested candidate are required to forward their CV to recruitment@crossovermb.com

Note: Resident residing in Ikeja, Magodo, Ogba and Agege will be given preference.

