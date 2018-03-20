Graduate Paid Interns (Program Assistants Job at Model Mission of Assistance in Africa
Model Mission of Assistance in Africa | Momi Africa is an international organisation focused on Youth and Seniors Social Responsibility for Peace, Security, Social Inclusion and Sustainable Futures.We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Paid Intern (Program Assistant)
Job Description
Are under 28 years of age or younger?
Are you a young and energetic goal-oriented person?
Your services are needed at Momi Africa.
Responsibilities
Assisting the day to day running of the organization’s activities and programs.
Providing field assistance for implementation of the organizations projects.
Handling emails and phone call enquiries and information dissemination.
Handling Social Media Pages
Monitoring project’s progress and give report.
Qualifications
Young men and women in Africa
Undergraduates, NYSC Corp members, Fresh graduates can apply.
Requirements:
No previous experience
Minimum of a good University Degree
Excellent Social Media and/or Mainstream Media Competence
Excellent use of Microsoft Office Suite
Loves working with children, youth and the elderly.
Ability to work well in teams.
Ability and willingness to travel locally and internationally
Good inter-personal and public relations skills
Passion for efficiency, honesty, Loyalty and empathy
Ability to carry out tasks and meet targets even with minimal supervision.
Available to resume immediately.
Application Closing Date
18th April, 2018.
How to Apply
APPLY HERE :Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: momiafrica@momiafrica.net with “Paid Intern-Programs Assistant” as the e-mail title. Note: Background checks will be carried out on all accepted candidates in accordance with our Child Protection Policy.
