Graduate Paid Interns (Program Assistants Job at Model Mission of Assistance in Africa

Model Mission of Assistance in Africa | Momi Africa is an international organisation focused on Youth and Seniors Social Responsibility for Peace, Security, Social Inclusion and Sustainable Futures.We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Paid Intern (Program Assistant)

Job Description

Are under 28 years of age or younger?

Are you a young and energetic goal-oriented person?

Your services are needed at Momi Africa.

Responsibilities

Assisting the day to day running of the organization’s activities and programs.

Providing field assistance for implementation of the organizations projects.

Handling emails and phone call enquiries and information dissemination.

Handling Social Media Pages

Monitoring project’s progress and give report.

Qualifications

Young men and women in Africa

Undergraduates, NYSC Corp members, Fresh graduates can apply.

Requirements:

No previous experience

Minimum of a good University Degree

Excellent Social Media and/or Mainstream Media Competence

Excellent use of Microsoft Office Suite

Loves working with children, youth and the elderly.

Ability to work well in teams.

Ability and willingness to travel locally and internationally

Good inter-personal and public relations skills

Passion for efficiency, honesty, Loyalty and empathy

Ability to carry out tasks and meet targets even with minimal supervision.

Available to resume immediately.

Application Closing Date

18th April, 2018.

How to Apply

APPLY HERE :Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: momiafrica@momiafrica.net with “Paid Intern-Programs Assistant” as the e-mail title. Note: Background checks will be carried out on all accepted candidates in accordance with our Child Protection Policy.

