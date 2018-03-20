Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment at Tizeti Network Limited (6 Positions) – Apply
Tizeti offers information technology products/services to Consumers accross Nigeria.
We leverage on our partnerships with various VOIP companies to provide VOIP services. We are also looking to sign multi -year partnerships with content providers to provide IPTV to Nigerian’s.
Our core services are dependent on broadband networks and hence providing last mile internet connectivity over wide area wifi networks. This allows us to provide both internet and VOIP/IPTV to our customers.Technical Support Personnel
Required Skills
Good analytical and problem solving skills
Multi –Tasking capabilities
Diagnose and resolve technical hardware and software issues involving internet connectivity, email clients, VOIP etc.
Strong networking knowledge (CCNA will be additional advantage)
Qualifications:
2nd Class Upper Division in Computer Science/Engineering related courses
Customer Service Representative
Required Skills
Strong call handling and active listening skills
Familiarity with CRM systems and practices
Good Communication and presentation skills
Ability to multi-task, prioritize and manage time effectively.
Qualifications:
2nd Class Upper Division in Computer Science/Engineering related course
Business Development Executive
Required Skills
Proficiency in English
Excellent knowledge of MS Office
Fast learner and passion for sales
Self-motivated with a results-driven approach
Aptitude in delivering attractive presentations
Qualifications:
B.Sc/HND in business administration or related fields
2nd Class Upper / Upper credit
Network Operations Trainee
Required Skills
Sound knowledge of networking (CCNA is an added advantage)
Qualifications:
BSc/HND in Engineering or Applied Sciences (2.1 or upper credit)
Operations Trainee
Required Skills
Sound knowledge of networking (CCNA is an added advantage)
Qualifications:
BSc/HND in Engineering or Applied Sciences (2.1 or upper credit)
Account Graduate Trainee
Required Skills
Excellent Knowledge of Microsoft Packages
Qualifications:
BSc/HND Accounting(2nd class upper division / Upper credit ).
ICAN/ACCA is an added advantage.
