Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment at Tizeti Network Limited (6 Positions) – Apply

Tizeti offers information technology products/services to Consumers accross Nigeria.

We leverage on our partnerships with various VOIP companies to provide VOIP services. We are also looking to sign multi -year partnerships with content providers to provide IPTV to Nigerian’s.

Our core services are dependent on broadband networks and hence providing last mile internet connectivity over wide area wifi networks. This allows us to provide both internet and VOIP/IPTV to our customers.Technical Support Personnel

Required Skills

Good analytical and problem solving skills

Multi –Tasking capabilities

Diagnose and resolve technical hardware and software issues involving internet connectivity, email clients, VOIP etc.

Strong networking knowledge (CCNA will be additional advantage)

Qualifications:

2nd Class Upper Division in Computer Science/Engineering related courses

Customer Service Representative

Required Skills

Strong call handling and active listening skills

Familiarity with CRM systems and practices

Good Communication and presentation skills

Ability to multi-task, prioritize and manage time effectively.

Qualifications:

2nd Class Upper Division in Computer Science/Engineering related course

Business Development Executive

Required Skills

Proficiency in English

Excellent knowledge of MS Office

Fast learner and passion for sales

Self-motivated with a results-driven approach

Aptitude in delivering attractive presentations

Qualifications:

B.Sc/HND in business administration or related fields

2nd Class Upper / Upper credit

Network Operations Trainee

Required Skills

Sound knowledge of networking (CCNA is an added advantage)

Qualifications:

BSc/HND in Engineering or Applied Sciences (2.1 or upper credit)

Operations Trainee

Required Skills

Sound knowledge of networking (CCNA is an added advantage)

Qualifications:

BSc/HND in Engineering or Applied Sciences (2.1 or upper credit)

Account Graduate Trainee

Required Skills

Excellent Knowledge of Microsoft Packages

Qualifications:

BSc/HND Accounting(2nd class upper division / Upper credit ).

ICAN/ACCA is an added advantage.

How to Apply

Submit your CV and Application Online : Click To Apply Here

