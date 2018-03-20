Database Analyst / Back-End Developer Job at Africa Prudential Plc – Apply

Africa Prudential Plc is a technology–driven Capital Market Investment Mediator [CMIM] and a thoroughbred in share registration business in Nigeria. We have over 30 years of share registration experience in the Nigerian Capital Market and this has afforded us opportunities to participate in various offers, including IPO, Right Issue, Debenture and State Government Bonds.We are always on the lookout for unique individuals with remarkable skill sets who are enthusiastic about making a difference and blazing the trail as we grow along. We are interested in like minds who share our corporate values of Enterprise, Execution & Excellence in all the tasks they set out to do.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Database Analyst / Back-End Developer

Requirements

Experience: 2 years and above

Necessary Technical Skillset: Java, Java Web, Web Services (REST and SOAP), Hibernate Framework, Knowledge of RDMS (Relational Database Management Systems), SQL Server in general (Should be able to carry out scheduled database back-ups and restoration, optimise queries and design indexes)

Additional Skillset: SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS), SQL Server Data Tools (SSDT), utilise SQL Server Reporting System (SSRS), create and implement procedures and functions

Application Closing Date

31st March, 2018.

How to Apply

Apply Here : Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: careers@africaprudential.com

