2018 Graduate Internship Program at the African Development Bank Group (AfDB) – Apply Now

African Development Bank Group (AfDB) – Established in 1964, the African Development Bank is the premier pan-African development institution, promoting economic growth and social progress across the continent. There are 80 member states, including 54 in Africa (Regional Member Countries). The Bank’s development agenda is delivering the financial and technical support for transformative projects that will significantly reduce poverty through inclusive and sustainable economic growth.2018 Internship Program

Reference: ADB/18/031

Location: Headquarters (Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire), Bank’s External Offices

Grade: N/A

Position N°: N/A

Objectives

The broad objectives of the program are to:

Provide students with an opportunity to acquire professional and practical experience at the African Development Bank.

Provide the Bank with a pool of potential candidates for future recruitment purposes.

Duties and Responsibilities

The fields of study from which interns are selected must be within the job families of the Bank, particularly Economics, Agriculture, Private Sector Development, Human Capital Development (Education and Health), Environment, Finance, Infrastructure Development, Human Resources Management, Information Technology, Communications, Law, Internal Audit, Budget, Governance or any other field of study that the Bank may deem relevant to its operations.

Special consideration shall be given to students who are working on projects that have a direct bearing on the mission of the Bank.

Internships shall be performed either at the Bank’s headquarters in Abidjan (Côte d’Ivoire) or in any one of the Bank’s field offices or Regional Centres.

Timeline for the 2018 Program (Summer – Session: June through December 2018.):

Internships shall be granted to each candidate for a period not less than three (3) months and not more than six (6) months. The internship is authorized only once for any candidate.

Interns shall be responsible for their air travel (where applicable) to and from the Bank’s location as well as their upkeep.

Interns shall be responsible for their medical insurance coverage and for obtaining entry and residence visas in the host country of the Bank.

Eligible Interns will be provided with a monthly stipend.

Selection Criteria

Eligibility Criteria:

To be eligible for internship, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Students, aged between eighteen (18) to thirty (30) years, and currently enrolled in a Master’s level degree program or its equivalent in a recognized public or private institution of higher learning.

The candidate can apply for an internship within one (1) year of having obtained such a degree.

Provide a letter from their school confirming their enrollment or a copy of the above mentioned Degree.

Citizens of one of the Bank’s member countries.

Applicants must be fluent in at least one of the Banks’s two working languages (English or French).

Strategic Focus areas:

The specific disciplines and specialist professional areas are aligned to the Bank’s Ten-Year Strategy (TYS) and the gender strategy. In addition to the fields that are in the job families of the Bank, focus will be on the following areas:

Power, Energy, Climate and Green Growth

Agriculture, Human & Social Development

Private Sector, Infrastructure and Industrialization

Economics, Statistics

Governance and Knowledge Management

Finance

Legal

Human Resources and Corporate Services: IT, Language Services, General Services & Procurement, HR Management

Audit, Anti-Corruption

Evaluation

Communication & External Relations

Public Relations

Method of Application

Note

Participants in the Program are selected on a competitive basis, based on business needs of the Bank.

However applicants should not expect the internship to lead to immediate employment with the Bank.

