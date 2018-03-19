What JAMB Is Saying About Candidates Paying For Result Upgrade – Must Read

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Examination Board (JAMB) has reacted to a report urging 2018 UTME candidates to call some numbers and “upgrade” their results.

Reports had on Sunday emerged that an online fraudster, one Mr Magaji identified as a ”JAMB Upgrade Director,” urged candidates to call his telephone number 09038747733 for payment instructions for the “upgrade” of their results.However, the board spokesman, Dr Fabian Benjamin, told Punch that candidates should disregard such information as it was ”false. He also warned that no one should listen to the lies.

Benjamin said, “Obviously, this fraud is so ignorant and she or he definitely misunderstood the 2016 incident in which the parameters used for the examination were wrong and therefore had to be corrected.

“In the process of transforming the grades of candidates for the 2016 exams, the examiners used the wrong parameters.

“What we call ‘transformation’ is actually a measurement instrument. So, when we discovered the problem, we did the right transformation but people took it out of proportion to interpret it as addition or subtraction of marks. We only did the right thing.

“It was never an upgrade, as this fraud and others in his category deemed it to be.

“Even in the 2016 incident, the candidates affected were not up to 60,000 out of the 1.5 million that wrote the exams.

“There could be nothing called results upgrade because in JAMB, no one fails or passes. It is a selection exam, which is dependent on general performance.

“Though you may not score enough to get you admitted into a tertiary institution, no one fails.”

Benjamin, however, maintained that that the examination body was busy reviewing the CCTVs in all centres in order to ascertain how much candidates and supervisors complied with rules and regulations.

