Software Engineer Job – Apply Here

Summary

Description

As part of the product development team, you will develop modules for use across the SingleComm platform as well as client-specific modules that allow telephony, media and transaction data to be manipulated and delivered to platform clients and third parties. You will build software that allows data to flow between systems and endpoints.

About the Job:

● Write maintainable code with extensive test coverage, working in a professional software engineering environment (with source control, dev/stage/prod release cycle, continuous deployment) – cowboy coders need not apply.

● Collaborate across the company and interact with our customers (software engineers) to define, design and build integrations and data delivery systems.

● Integrate user-facing elements developed by front-end developers.

● Build efficient, testable, and reusable PHP modules.

● Solve complex performance problems and architectural challenges.

● Implement data storage solution integrations.

Requirements:

To apply for the role of Software Engineer, you should have some or all of the following:

A Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or Computer Engineering, or equivalent experience.

3+ Years of engineering experience with object oriented PHP programming.

Proficient understanding of code versioning tools, such as Git.

Understanding of MVC design patterns.

Basic understanding of front-end technologies such as JavaScript, HTML5 and CSS3.

Knowledge of unit and integration testing methodologies, and the ability to write, debug and deploy testing frameworks.

Experience with traditional RDBMS databases, such as MySQL, Postgres, etc.

Understanding of Linux programming, scripting, debugging and performance tools on UNIX, Linux, Shell or similar technologies.

Bonus Points:

Show us your code – share your Github username or other projects.

About Us:

SingleComm is a venture funded startup located in Richmond Virginia and New York City. We are building a SaaS platform that will change the way contact center businesses communicate with their customers. Businesses use our platform to make and take calls and other forms of communication, as well as to organize those interactions through dynamic scripting and workflows. Our platform is built to scale and uses dynamic real time communication technologies including WebRTC.