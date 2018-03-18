World Trade Organisation Essay Awards for Young Economists, 2018 – Apply Here

The WTO is calling for young economists to submit papers for the 2018 World Trade Organisation Essay Awards for Young Economists, 2018.

The award aims to promote high-quality research on trade policy and international trade co-operation and to reinforce the relationship between the WTO and the academic community.Scholarship Type:

Paper Presentation

Field of study:

trade policy and international trade co-operation

Scholarship Benefits:

The annual WTO Essay Award provides a prize of CHF 5,000 to the author(s) of the winning essay. In the case of a co-authored paper, the prize will be equally divided among the authors.

The winning paper will be officially announced at the annual meeting of the European Trade Study Group, the largest conference specializing in international trade, which will take place in September 2018 in Warsaw, Poland.

Selection

An Academic Selection Panel will select the winning paper. The panel comprises of the following Professors:

Avinash Dixit (Princeton University)

Robert Staiger (Dartmouth College)

Alberto Trejos (INCAE Business School).

Dr Robert Koopman (Director of the WTO’s Economic Research and Statistics Division) is ex officio member of the panel. Dr Roberta Piermartini (Chief of the WTO’s Trade Cost Analysis Section) coordinates the work of the selection panel.

Eligibility

The paper must address issues in trade policy and international trade co-operation. The author(s) of the paper must possess or be engage in the completion of a PhD and, if over 30 years of age, be no more than two years past a PhD defence. Essays cannot exceed 15,000 words.

Application Deadline:

Submission of essays must be by 1st June 2018. The WTO’s Economic Research and Statistics Division will shortlist eligible papers by 18 June and the selection panel will take a final decision by 20 July.

Publication

The winning essay will be published in the WTO Working Paper Series and it is the responsibility of the author(s) to endeavour to secure publication of the contribution in a journal.

Application Procedure:

All submissions should be to essay.award@wto.org. Submissions should include as separate attachments in PDF format:

1. The essay

2. The CV of the author(s), specifying (i) current affiliation(s), (ii) the academic institution awarding the PhD, (iii) the year (or the expected year) of the PhD, (iv) the date of birth of the author(s).

How To Apply

For more details by clicking the Scholarship Link

