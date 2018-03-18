VP Osinbajo Walks His Daughter Oludamilola Down Aisle At Wedding Church Service – Photo

March 18, 2018   Entertainment   No comments

Nigeria Vice President prof Osinbajo walks Oludamilola her daughter up the aisle at the church service where her marriage to Oluwaseun Bakare was solemnized today at the Christian Ecumenical Center Abuja. See Photo below.

(Visited 17 times, 1 visits today)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *