UK Oil and Gas Training Academy Fully Funded PhD Scholarship, 2018 – Apply Now

Scholarship Offers are now ongoing at the UK Oil and Gas Training Academy Fully funded PhD Scholarship 2018. It is a full scholarship for UK/EU students who wish to pursue a PhD program in Oil and Gas.

Scholarship Type:Scholarships are available to pursue Ph.D. programme.

Field of study:

Four PhD topics are present this year, from which we will appoint two studentships.

Interpreting fold-thrust structures: how good are idealize models? Supervisors: Clare Bond and Rob Butler (University of Aberdeen).

How responsive are coastal carbonate depositional systems to relative sea-level change? Supervisors: Rob Butler, John Howell (University of Aberdeen), Rosanna Maniscalco and Agata di Stefano (University of Catania).

Calibrating Geothermometers: integrating field, laboratory and well data for appraising thermal maturation of organic matter. Supervisors: David Muirhead and Alex Brasier (University of Aberdeen).

‘Over thickening’ of the Cretaceous along the NE Atlantic margin by igneous intrusions. Supervisors: Nick Schofield, David Muirhead (University of Aberdeen), and Simon Holford (University of Adelaide).

Scholarship Benefits:

Full tuition for 4 years of studentship, with stipend and fees, together with research expenses.

To be taken in(Country):

UK

Scholarship Number :

Up to two scholarships are available.

Eligible Nationality:

UK/EU students are eligible to apply

Eligibility:

To be eligible for this scholarship you must meet the following requirements:

Potential applicants should approach their supervisors for further information, beyond that which is in the pdf with the titles above.

Note that we will be obliged to fill at least one of the two studentships with a UK (home) applicant. The other may also be fill by an individual from within the EU. However, international students with access to their own scholarship funds who are interested in any of the four topics can contact the supervisors who may be able to set up a similar research project, outside the Training Academy.

Applicants must have excellent written and verbal English skills.

Application Deadline:

15th April 2018

Application Procedure:

Applications must be through the University’s central admissions system here. Applications should identify the Oil and Gas Training Academy as the funding source.

You can begin the application by clicking on Online Application and get more details by clicking the Scholarship Link

