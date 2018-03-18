Sterling Bank takes financial literacy to Imo, hosts Lagos schools

Sterling Bank Plc has taken its financial inclusion drive to the next level with the training of over 20,000 secondary school students nationwide, to mark the 2018 edition of the Financial Literacy Day.

The lender also staged a quiz competition among students from 42 schools in Lagos, as winners went home with attractive prizes.

The bank’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Designate, Mr. Abubakar Suleiman, led other executives and senior management team for the exercise, as he taught students of Owerri Girls’ Secondary School, Owerri, to the delight of both students and teachers. He also gave out various gift items.Suleiman taught the students the fundamentals of financial literacy, re-enforcing the need to encourage savings culture among the youths.

Meanwhile, in his welcome address at the quiz competition in Lagos, Mr. Grama Narasimhan, Executive Director in charge of retail and consumer marketing, encouraged the participating pupils and students to take the competition seriously.

