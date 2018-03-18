Richard Davidson Undergraduate Scholarships for Agricultural Science in UK, 2018 -Apply

The University of Edinburgh is calling for application from international students for Richard Davidson Undergraduate International Scholarship for Agricultural Science in UK, 2018. The scholarship is available for full-time programme within the Global Academy of Agriculture and Food Security in the 2018-2019 academic year.The University of Edinburgh is the sixth oldest university in the English-speaking world and one of Scotland’s ancient universities. The university is deeply in the fabric of the city of Edinburgh, with many of the buildings in the historic Old Town belonging to the university.

The candidate should have a very good command of English language. Therefore, the application should be in English.

Scholarship Type:

Award is available for pursuing full-time undergraduate (BSc) programme within The Global Academy of Agriculture and Food Security.

Field of study:

Scholarship is for the study of Agricultural Science (Animal Science) and Agricultural Science (Global Agriculture and Food Security).

Scholarship Benefits:

The scholarship is worth £7,000 and is tenable for the duration of your degree programme, subject to satisfactory progress.

To be taken in(Country):

UK

Scholarship Number :

One

Eligible Nationality:

Scholarship is open to international students.

Eligibility:

Applicants must be nationals and residents of any country out with the UK and EU and be liable for the overseas rate of tuition fee.

Candidates must be a prospective students of any BSc Agricultural Sciences programme in the Global Academy of Agriculture and Food Security commencing in the 2018-2019 academic year.

Students should have the acceptance of their offer of admission by the scholarship deadline of 31st May 2018.

Application Deadline:

31st May 2018

Application Procedure:

Eligible applicants should complete an online scholarship application. You can

begin the application by clicking on Online Application

and get more details by clicking the Scholarship Link

