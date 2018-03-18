NCC Floats Consumer Protection Plans

To protect and educate telecoms consumers, the Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) has developed series of initiatives to ensure they get value for money.

The commission’s Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau, Abdullahi Maikano, said this at the weekend in Jalingo, Taraba State, at the 36th edition of the consumer town hall meeting. He explained that adequate response to enquiries “via NCC call centre on a toll free number-622” is one of such plans.Other initiatives, he said, include dissemination of consumer web portal, organising outreach programmes, interaction via the social media and participating in radio programmes that educate consumers on their rights and privileges.

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)