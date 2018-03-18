Liverpool International College (LIC) Scholarship for First Class Students, UK, 2018 – Apply Here

The Liverpool International College (LIC) Scholarship for First Class Students, UK, 2018 is currently ongoing for students who wish to pursue an undergraduate degree programme in Liverpool International College (LIC). This scholarship is available to non-EU international students.

About Liverpool International College (LIC)The University of Liverpool is a public university in the city of Liverpool, England,UK. Existing as a college since 1881, it gain its royal charter in 1903 with the ability to award degrees and is also known to be one of the six original “red brick” civic universities.

International students must have English language qualification. The candidate should have a very good command of English language. Therefore, the application should be in English

Scholarship Type:

Offers are available to pursue undergraduate degree programme at the University of Liverpool.

Field of study:

Scholarship are for those in any of the subjects by the university.

Scholarship Benefits:

International (non-EU) fee-paying students who achieve an overall average of 70% or over will receive £1,000 off tuition fees each year of their (non-clinical) degree at the University of Liverpool excluding final year.

To be taken in(Country):

England, UK

Scholarship Number :

Not Specific

Eligible Nationality:

Non-EU international students are eligible to apply for this scholarship.

Eligibility:

Entrance Requirements: To be eligible for this scholarship you must meet the following requirements:

Be liable to pay full tuition fees at the overseas rate

Be continuing on a non-clinical undergraduate programme

Have achieve an overall average of 70% or over in any year at the University of Liverpool (excluding final year) after progressing from LIC.

English Language Requirements: All applicants must reach a minimum necessary standard of English language and are to provide evidence of this. Qualifications that are the prerequistes by the University can be found on our International webpages.

Application Deadline:

Not Specific

Application Procedure:

How to Apply: No special application method. You can commence application

by clicking Scholarship Link

To access other scholarships, click Undergraduate Scholarships

