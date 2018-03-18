International Freshmen Merit Scholarships at Dixie State University USA, 2018 – Apply Here

Scholarship opportunities are available at Dixie State University International Freshmen Merit Scholarships at Dixie State University USA, 2018. Its aim is to fund fees for Fresh international students admitted directly into a university undergraduate degree program at the University.

About Dixie State UniversityDixie State University is a public comprehensive university involve to rigorous learning and the enrichment of the professional and personal lives of its students and community by providing opportunities that engage the unique Southern Utah environment and resources.

Scholarship Type:

Scholarships are available for Students pursuing undergraduate programme.

Field of study:

Scholarship are available in any Course of Choice in the university

Scholarship Benefits:

The award is for $4,500 for the first academic year; $2,250 for the first fall and $2,250 for the first spring semester of enrollment and is applicable to tuition only.

To be taken in(Country):

United States

Scholarship Number :

Not Specific

Eligible Nationality:

International Students are eligible for the Scholarship to Study in USA.

Eligibility:

must be a new F-1 undergraduate, degree-seeking international students applying to Dixie State University.

Candidate must be a citizen of the United States.

international students who meet the following criteria: 3.0 GPA or equivalent OR ACT score of 26+ OR SAT score of 1240+

Scholarship recipients are to maintain a minimum 3.2 GPA each semester.

English proficiency scores (TOEFL – 68, IETLTS – 6.0 OR evidence of primary language of instruction in high school is English

Application Deadline:

1st July 2018

Application Procedure:

The mode of applying is online. Click Here to Apply at the Official Portal

You can begin the application by clicking on Online Application and get more details by clicking the Scholarship Link

