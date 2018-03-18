IED 37 Special Masters Scholarships Contest for Students in Spain and Italy, 2018 – Apply Now

stituto Europeo di Design (IED) is making available IED 37 Special Masters Scholarships Contest for International Students which covers the 50% or the 70% of the tuition fees for 2018/2019. Masters courses held in major cities in Spain and Italy.For more than fifty years, the Istituto Europeo di Design has been operating in the fields of education and research in the disciplines of design, fashion, visual communication, and management.

In order to apply candidates need to show proficiency in the course language at minimum level B2.

Scholarship Type:

Offers are available to pursue Masters degree programme.

Field of study:

Scholarships are awarded to Learn the following courses:

Courses In Italy

MILAN: Brand Management and Communication, Design – Innovation, Strategy and Product, Fashion Communication and Styling, Fashion Design, Fashion Marketing, Interior Design

FLORENCE: Graphic Design – Focus on New Media, Arts Management, Fashion Business, Brand Design and Management for food, wine and tourism

ROME: Arts Management, Food Design Project Experience, Jewelry Design

TURIN: Transportation Design

VENICE: Business for Arts and Culture, Curatorial Practice

Courses in Spain

MADRID: Comunicación y Moda, Dirección y Gestión de Comunicación, Marketing y Publicidad, Dirección de Marketing Digital,

Diseño de Moda, Diseño Textil y de Superficies, Diseño de Accesorios de Moda, Dirección y Gestión de Empresas de Moda, Dirección y Gestión de Producto de Moda, Diseño de Interiores, Diseño de Iluminación, Escenografía y Espacios Expositivos, Motion Graphics Design, Diseño Editorial: Medios Impresos y Digitales, Professional Photography, Digital Fabrication and Media, Strategic Design Labs, Communication Design Labs, Product Design Labs

BARCELLONA: Diseño de Espacios Interiores, Diseño Sostenible, Diseño de Moda, Marketing y Comunicación de la Moda, Fashion Management, Design Management, Space Design Methodology, Planificación Estratégica y Creativa de Comunicación de Marca, Interaction Design, Innovation Strategies and Entrepreneurship

Scholarship Benefits:

IED – Istituto Europeo di Design fosters talent by making a total amount of 235.000 euro available for scholarships open to creative students. The scholarship covers the 50% or 70% of the tuition fees for the Master Courses.The best project will be awarded a 11.130 euros scholarship.

To be taken in(Country):

Spain and Italy

Scholarship Number :

Up for grabs are 37 scholarships

Eligible Nationality:

Brasil, Bulgaria, Romania, Serbia, Germany, Austria, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Switzerland, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, Turkey, Lebanon, Egypt, India, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, CIS countries which includes Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Ukraine.

Eligibility:

To be eligible for this scholarship you must meet the following requirements:

Participation is subject to the registration.

Participation is strictly reserved for candidates who have reached 18 years at the moment of application, in possession of a bachelor degree or – equivalent qualification – or having a job experience in the relevant field.

Graduands are eligible, as long as they obtain the academic diploma within 30 days before the discussion of the Master course’s Thesis Project.

Candidates must show proficiency in the language of the course, B2 as minimum level required.

Application Deadline:

15th April 2018

Application Procedure:

To apply for the scholarship, choose the course you want to apply for and register using the form in this page. Then follow the instructions provided.

Read carefully the Regulation and arrange the papers according to the “Concept features and format” and the “Required documents” (art).

Each candidate may apply for only one course and with only one concept.

You can begin the application by clicking on Scholarship Link

