Atiku Abubakar To Speak At Chatham House London

Former Vice President of Nigeria Atiku Abubakar, will give a major economic speech at London’s Royal Institute of International Affairs (Chatham House) at 10 am on April 25, 2018. The keynote speech entitled ‘The Importance of Strengthening State Economic Management Systems’ will unveil innovative and tangible solutions that once implemented will help Nigerian states come out from their current economic challenges and help get Nigeria working again.

During the trip to the UK, Atiku will also give another major keynote speech at the Invest Africa and British Council for Africa ‘Annual Debate’. He will be speaking alongside Dr Liam Fox, International Trade Secretary, UK Government, on the subject of “Building new trade partnerships in Africa”These speaking engagements are a follow-up to Atiku’s meeting in June of 2017 with Liam Fox and Prime Minister Theresa May where they discussed the UK’s plan to increase trade with Nigeria post Brexit.

During this trip, the former Vice-President will also be the guest of honour at a lunch on Nigerian inward investment hosted by Lord Anthony St John (former UK Minister for Africa) and be a guest speaker at Round Table of key UK business leaders interested in investing in Nigeria at the Institute of Directors, Pall Mall.

The three-day trip will be capped off by giving the keynote speech to UK Diaspora in the City of London on the subject of “Maximizing the benefit to our economy of all our talents, wherever they may be”

(Visited 2 times, 1 visits today)