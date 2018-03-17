Warehouse Operator Job at SABmiller Plc -Apply Now
SABMiller is in the beer and soft drinks business, bringing refreshment and sociability to millions of people all over the world who enjoy our drinks. We do business in a way that improves livelihoods and helps build communities. We are passionate about brewing and have a long tradition of craftsmanship, making superb beer from high quality natural ingredients.Warehouse Operator – Sagamu Plant
Job TypePermanent Full Time
QualificationSecondary School (SSCE)
Location Lagos
Job Field Procurement / Store-keeping / Supply Chain
Reference Number: ABI074
Job Description
Amongst other duties, the job holder will;
Safety Performance:
Uphold and Adherence to AB Inbev safety standards and policy
Implement and adhere to DPO & VPO driver safety requirements
Compliance to health & safety rules and legislation
Continuous improvement of safety performance
Effective Fleet management:
Conduct pre-trip inspections prior to the start of each shift using the forklift inspection checklist
Ensure that the forklift is operated and maintained in optimal condition
Ensure that fuel and fluids are at accepted operating levels
Site housekeeping standards maintained and adhered to
Effective stock quality management:
Warehouse stock age standards maintained by ensuring stock rotation principles applied (FEFO)
Ensures quality control through checking packaging on warehouse floor and prior to loading
Effective inventory management:
Participation in handover process before and after every shift
Accurate daily stock count performed manually or using handheld device
Generate variance report in ERP system and resolve discrepancies
Maintain clear and effective communication with Inventory Controller, Supervisor and Manager
Accurate checking, loading and unloading of vehicles
Load Summary used to load correct quantities of split and full pallets
Shipment status updated in ERP
Accurate recording of returns on handheld device or manually prior to unloading
Requirements
The occupant of this position should possess:
Minimum of a S.S.C.E
Valid forklift driver licence
Experience operating a double handler
Computer and ERP literacy advantageous
Key competencies and attributes:
Good interpersonal skills / builds good relationships
Ability to work under pressure
Good verbal and communication skills
Good self-management practices
Good self-management principles
Ability to adapt to change effectively
Good numerical ability
Method of Application
Interested and qualified? Go to SAB Miller career website on sabmiller.mcidirecthire.com to apply
