Warehouse Operator Job at SABmiller Plc -Apply Now

SABMiller is in the beer and soft drinks business, bringing refreshment and sociability to millions of people all over the world who enjoy our drinks. We do business in a way that improves livelihoods and helps build communities. We are passionate about brewing and have a long tradition of craftsmanship, making superb beer from high quality natural ingredients.Warehouse Operator – Sagamu Plant

Job TypePermanent Full Time

QualificationSecondary School (SSCE)

Location Lagos

Job Field Procurement / Store-keeping / Supply Chain

Reference Number: ABI074

Job Description

Amongst other duties, the job holder will;

Safety Performance:

Uphold and Adherence to AB Inbev safety standards and policy

Implement and adhere to DPO & VPO driver safety requirements

Compliance to health & safety rules and legislation

Continuous improvement of safety performance

Effective Fleet management:

Conduct pre-trip inspections prior to the start of each shift using the forklift inspection checklist

Ensure that the forklift is operated and maintained in optimal condition

Ensure that fuel and fluids are at accepted operating levels

Site housekeeping standards maintained and adhered to

Effective stock quality management:

Warehouse stock age standards maintained by ensuring stock rotation principles applied (FEFO)

Ensures quality control through checking packaging on warehouse floor and prior to loading

Effective inventory management:

Participation in handover process before and after every shift

Accurate daily stock count performed manually or using handheld device

Generate variance report in ERP system and resolve discrepancies

Maintain clear and effective communication with Inventory Controller, Supervisor and Manager

Accurate checking, loading and unloading of vehicles

Load Summary used to load correct quantities of split and full pallets

Shipment status updated in ERP

Accurate recording of returns on handheld device or manually prior to unloading

Requirements

The occupant of this position should possess:

Minimum of a S.S.C.E

Valid forklift driver licence

Experience operating a double handler

Computer and ERP literacy advantageous

Key competencies and attributes:

Good interpersonal skills / builds good relationships

Ability to work under pressure

Good verbal and communication skills

Good self-management practices

Ability to adapt to change effectively

Good numerical ability

Method of Application

Interested and qualified? Go to SAB Miller career website on sabmiller.mcidirecthire.com to apply

