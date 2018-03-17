UCD Ad Astra Academic Scholarships for Undergraduates in Ireland, 2018 -Apply

Applications are invited for UCD Ad Astra Academic Scholarship to pursue undergraduate programme. Students from Ireland and UK are eligible to apply.

The UCD Ad Astra Academic programme seeks motivated students who can demonstrate high intellectual achievement yet want to reach further through undertaking a challenging university programme.If English is not your first language then you will need to show that your English language skills are at a high enough level to succeed in your studies.

Scholarship Description:

Application Deadline: August 20, 2018

Course Level: Scholarships are available to pursue undergraduate programme.

Study Subject: Scholarships are awarded to learn any of the courses offered by the university.

Scholarship Award: Ad Astra scholars benefit from a scholarship, mentoring and a range of tailored supports. The value of the scholarship for new scholars entering the programme in September 2018 is €3,000 each year they are a member, which can be used to offset the cost of fees, accommodation, or used as a bursary. If wishing to live on campus, Ad Astra scholars may avail of allocated on-campus accommodation and have their scholarship allowance applied in part payment.

In addition to this scholars receive a range of academic privileges which include:

The support of a dedicated academic mentor

A programme of workshops and seminars by academics, distinguished alumni and guest speakers throughout the year to develop the scholars’ academic and personal potential

Networking and development opportunities

The scholarship is tenable for the duration of the undergraduate programme, subject to meeting the criteria for scholarship renewal each year.

Nationality: Students from Ireland and UK are eligible to apply.

Number of Scholarships: Each year, we offer up to fifteen scholarships for students who are joining UCD straight from their leaving certificate, entering stage one of a programme and up to seventeen scholarships for students entering stage two of their programme.

Scholarship can be taken in Ireland

Eligibility for the Scholarship:

Entrance Requirements: To be eligible for this scholarship you must meet the following requirements:

Prospective Students – School Leavers

Ad Astra Academic Scholarships for September 2016 onwards will be awarded on the basis of the academic criteria of 6 H1’s in the first sitting of the Leaving Cert (or A Level equiA-Level, as well as an online application. Only students who have completed either the Irish Leaving Certificate or the GCE A levels in Northern Ireland or U.K. are eligible to apply. The application will consist of a personal statement and a statement of achievement ‘beyond the classroom’. Achievement ‘beyond the classroom’ could include:

Achievement in a national competition such as Young Scientist, Maths Olympiad or Debating

Evidence of active citizenship or volunteering for example through a Silver or Gold Gaisce Award

Evidence of innovation or entrepreneurship

Evidence of leadership in a school, club or sporting context

Achievement in cultural, musical or artistic pursuits

You will be required to provide evidence of the achievements outlined in your application by uploading relevant support documents.

Applications will open on 5th February and close on 20th August 2018. Following the release of the CAO offers, shortlisted candidates will be invited for an interview. Interviews will take place shortly after CAO results are released. Successful candidates will be notified shortly after. If a prospective student meets the academic criteria but has not submitted an application they will not be considered for a scholarship. If a candidate is not available to attend an interview on the specified dates, they will be ineligible to qualify.

The scholarship must be taken up in the year of offer. You can request a deferral of your CAO offer via Admissions and reapply for the scholarship the following year.

Prospective Students – School Leavers that did not receive the Required Academic Criteria

Student’s that did not receive 6 H1s in their leaving certificate but are planning to appeal a subject, can still apply to the Academy as outlined above before the closing date, 20th August 2018.

Following the leaving certificate appeals release date in October, any students who have met the academic criteria and who have submitted a completed application form will be reviewed by a selection panel as described above.

Shortlisted candidates will be invited for an interview and a reminder that eligible applications for shortlisting will be scored only on the basis of their application form, the weighting of 60% statement of achievement and 40% personal statement.

Current Students

Each year up to 17 scholarships are awarded to current undergraduate students across the University based on academic achievement at the end of the first year. The scholarships are awarded across all UCD programme areas.

The Academy will liaise with the individual Colleges and Schools and invite these undergraduate students to apply to the academic strand. Please note, you cannot apply directly to the Academy for an academic scholarship as a current student of UCD.

Minimum eligibility criteria are listed below and further programme specific criteria may apply.

A minimum stage GPA of 3.68 is required.

The student must have obtained 60 graded ECTS and meet the progression requirements of their programme.

Application Procedure:

How to Apply: Scholarships for school leavers entering UCD in September 2018 will be awarded based on the academic criteria, an online application, and an interview.

Stage 1 – Application:

Students must complete the UCD Ad Astra Academy Academic Scholarship application form online no later than 20th August 2018.

The application consists of a personal statement guided by three questions, and a statement of achievement in which applicants are asked to describe their most outstanding extra-curricular achievement(s) to date.

Supporting Documentation is requested for achievements outlined and could include certificates, evidence of official recognition, or letters from coaches, teachers or organizations.

Click here to apply

Stage 2 – Shortlisting:

Following release of CAO offers, applications from students who have met the academic criteria and who have submitted a completed application form will be reviewed by a selection panel. Eligible Applications for shortlisting will be scored only on the basis of their application form, the weighting of 60% statement of achievement and 40% personal statement. Shortlisted candidates will be invited for an interview. Interviews will take place in UCD shortly after CAO results are released and candidates must be able to attend on the date selected.

Stage 3 – Offers:

Up to 15 successful applicants will receive scholarship offers before the start of the academic year. Successful candidates will be offered a place in the Academy subject to an offer and acceptance of a course in UCD.

The decision of the selection panel is final.

All scholarships are awarded subject to the general conditions of the Ad Astra scholarships and specific Terms & Conditions for each strand.

