Tax Specialist Job at Tecno Telecom Limited – Apply Here

Tecno Telecom Limited is one of the largest mobile phone manufacturers in China. It was established in July 2006 in Hong Kong. It has now become the major provider of mobile phones to the global market.

Tax SpecialistJob TypeFull Time

Qualification BA/BSc/HND

Experience 3 – 5 years

Location Lagos

Job Field Finance / Accounting / Audit

Requirements

This role involves innovative tax management, tax planning and research, effective management and supervision of all tax audits (FIRS & LIRS), ensure compliance with all tax laws and regulations, complete and accurate tax returns, filing returns within timeframe and legally minimize tax obligations.

Job Description

Prepare and review tax calculations and estimates such as monthly WHT, VAT, and PAYE, current and deferred tax; secure approval for payment.

Review and reconcile general ledger entries for tax implications; provide corrective and improvement measures accordingly.

Ensure compliance, timely filing and remittance of all taxes and levies (such as Expatriate PAYE, VAT, WHT, CIT, ET, business premises levy, development levy, etc.) within government time frame.

Ensure timely collection of all tax remittance receipts, documents and certificates, such TCC, credit notes, revenue receipt, etc. for all entities.

Manage relationship with tax authorities and consultants and supervise all tax audits. Provide comprehensive report on every tax audit exercise and give regular status update on tax cases, remittances, levies, fees, payments to agents and consultants.

Provide innovative tax management, planning, and tax-savings strategies, backed with statistical data and/or analysis.

Be abreast with all tax regulations and new promulgations / enactments and advise finance management accordingly.

Play advisory role and support all BUs on tax matters as may be required.

Perform any other role(s) that may be assigned from time to time.

Candidates Qualifications and Experience

The candidate to be selected must have Bachelor’s Degree/HND in Accounting, Finance, or relevant field

Must have relevant professional certifications such as ACA, ACCA, ACTI

Must have a minimum of 3-5 years’ work experience in tax practice.

Requirements:

Attention to details.

Strong analytical / problem solving skill.

Leadership capabilities and goal oriented.

Strong mathematical, Microsoft office (excel, MS-word, PowerPoint) skills and proficient in the use of ERP systems.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: career.ng@transsion.com stating Tax Specialist as the subject of the email.

(Visited 5 times, 1 visits today)