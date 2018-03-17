Scholarship in Digitalization at Copenhagen Business School in Denmark, 2018 – Apply Here

The Copenhagen Business School is delighted to announce a vacant PhD scholarship within the field of Digitalization. Applicants of all nationalities are eligible to apply for this scholarship.

Copenhagen Business School often abbreviated and referred to as CBS, is a public university situated in Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark.The candidate should have a very good command of English language. Therefore, the application should be written in English.

Scholarship Description:

Application Deadline: April 3, 2018

Course Level: Scholarship is available to pursue Ph.D. programme.

Study Subject: Scholarship is awarded in the field of Digitalization.

Scholarship Award: A PhD scholarship runs for a period of 3 years, and includes teaching obligations equivalent of ½ year’s work (840 work hours). The scholarships are fully salaried positions, according to the national Danish collective agreement. The scholarship includes the tuition fees, office space, travel grants plus a salary, currently starting with per month app. DKK 23.770 (app. 3,160 euro) up to DKK 28.964 (app. 3,860 euro) depending on seniority, plus a pension contribution totaling 17,1 % of 85 percent of the base salary.

Nationality: International students

Number of Scholarships: Numbers not given

Scholarship can be taken in Denmark

Eligibility for the Scholarship:

Eligible Countries: Applicants of all nationalities are eligible to apply for this scholarship.

Entrance Requirements: To be eligible for this scholarship you must meet the following requirements:

To be considered, the candidate should have a basic training at the Masters level (similar to the 3 + 2 Bologna process). An educational background in the social sciences is necessary. The applicant must have successfully completed the Master’s degree before commencing Ph.D. at CBS. The applicants must be fluent in English.

English Language Requirements: The applicants must be fluent in English.

Application Procedure:

How to Apply: The application (see link below) must include a 5-page project description. This research proposal should contain a presentation of an original research question, a description of the initial theoretical framework and methodology, a presentation of the suggested empirical material as well as a work-plan.

In addition to the research proposal, the application must include copies of a Master’s degree certificate or other certificates of a corresponding level, brief curriculum vitae (CV), a list of papers and publications, and one copy of a selected written work (e.g. Master’s thesis). Applicants must enclose documentation for English language skills. Documentation of GRE and/or GMAT scores is strongly encouraged. For submitting GMAT scores, look up Copenhagen Business School in the GMAC register and choose the Ph.D. Program.

(Visited 4 times, 1 visits today)