RWTH Business School Time Scholarships in Germany, 2018

The RWTH Business School is offering scholarships for highly qualified students to pursue master´s degree programme. School. The scholarship covers up to €7,500 of the tuition fees for the MME-TIME.

The Faculty of Business and Economics is one of nine faculties at the RWTH Aachen University. It was found in 1986. Approximately 1,500 students are enrolled in the faculty. It was renamed in RWTH Aachen University School of Business and Economics in 2011.

Scholarship Description:

Application Deadline: July 1, 2018

Course Level: Scholarships are available for pursuing master´s degree programme at RWTH Business School.

Study Subject: Scholarships are awarded for academic excellence, technology leadership and technology entrepreneurship.

Scholarship Award: The scholarship covers of up to €7,500 of the tuition fees for the MME-TIME.

Number of Scholarships: Not Known

Scholarship can be taken in Germany

Eligibility for the Scholarship:

Eligible Countries: European citizens are eligible to apply.

Entrance Requirements: Applicants must have undergraduate degree.

English Language Requirements: The candidate should have a very good command of English language. Therefore, the application should be written in English.

Application Procedure:

Application requirements:

Reference letter from a professor/advisor (max 1 page) and

Statement of purpose (max 1 page)

How to Apply:

Please submit your scholarship application online together with your application for the master program.

