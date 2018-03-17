Full Tuition Bucerius Global Master Scholarship for International Students in Germany, 2018

The Jacobs University is offering Graduate Scholarships for all applicants applying for the MSc in Computational Life Science, the MSc in Data Engineering and the MSc in Supply Chain Engineering and Management.

The Jacobs University Bremen is an international, private residential university in Vegesack in Bremen-Nord, Bremen, Germany.

Scholarship Description:

Application Deadline: June 1, 2018

Course Level: Scholarships are available for pursuing MSc programme.

Study Subject: Scholarships are awarded in the field of Computational Life Science, Data Engineering and Supply Chain Engineering and Management.

Scholarship Award: All applicants are considered for merit-based scholarships of up to € 12,000 per year.

Number of Scholarships: Not Known

Scholarship can be taken in Germany

Eligibility for the Scholarship:

Eligible Countries: Citizens of all nationalities are eligible.

Entrance Requirements:

English Language Requirements: If English is not your first language then you will need to show that your English language skills are at a high enough level to succeed in your studies.

Application Procedure:

Applications need to include the following documents:

Essay (letter of motivation)

Curriculum vitae (CV)

University transcript in English or German

Bachelor’s degree certificate or equivalent (may be handed in later)

Two letters of recommendation

English language proficiency test with a minimum score of 90 (TOEFL), 6.5 (IELTS) or 60 (Duolingo). Native speakers and applicants who completed their undergraduate studies in English may be exempt from this requirement.

How to Apply:

All applicants for the MSc in Computational Life Science, the MSc in Data Engineering and the MSc in Supply Chain Engineering and Management are automatically considered for Jacobs University Graduate Scholarships.

