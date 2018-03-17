Deakin University PhD Scholarship in the School of Education, Faculty of Arts and Education, Australia

A Ph.D. scholarship is available in the School of Education, Faculty of Arts and Education. The PhD student will initiate and conduct research on the topic ‘Young people’s learning in digital worlds: the alienation and re-imagining of education’ led by Prof Julian Sefton-Green and Dr. Eve Mayes.

The Deakin University is a public university in Victoria, Australia. Established in 1974 with the passage of the Deakin University Act 1974, the university was named after the second Prime Minister of Australia, Alfred Deakin.

The candidate should have a very good command of English language. Therefore, the application should be written in English.

Scholarship Description:Application Deadline: June 12, 2018

Course Level: Scholarships are available for pursuing Ph.D. programme.

Study Subject: The Ph.D. student will initiate and conduct research on the topic ‘Young people’s learning in digital worlds: the alienation and re-imagining of education’ led by Prof Julian Sefton-Green and Dr Eve Mayes.

Scholarship Award:

A stipend of $27,082 per annum tax exempt (2018 rate)

A relocation reimbursement allowance up to $5,000 for international students moving from overseas in order to study at Deakin University.

For international students only: Tuition fee and overseas health coverage for the duration of four years.

Number of Scholarships: Not Known

Scholarship can be taken in Australia

Eligibility for the Scholarship:

Eligible Countries: This scholarship is open domestic and international candidates.

Entrance Requirements: Applicants must meet Deakin’s PhD entry requirements, be enrolling full time and hold an Honours degree (First Class) or an equivalent standard Master’s degree with a substantial research component. Please refer to the entry pathways to higher degrees by research for further information.

Application Procedure:

How to Apply:

Please refer to the how to apply for a research degree page for application information.

