Aspire Master Scholarships at University College Dublin in Ireland, 2018 – Apply

The University College Dublin is inviting applications for Aspire Scholarship Programme for ordinarily and legally resident in Ireland. These scholarships are intended by the donor as a contribution to the recovery of the Irish economy.

The Aspire Scholarship Programme represents an extraordinary gesture of belief by the donor in the resilience of this country and the calibre of Ireland’s graduates.University College Dublin (UCD) is one of Europe’s leading research-intensive universities. It is Ireland’s largest and most diverse university with over 30,000 students, drawn from approximately 124 countries. It actively promotes university life as a journey of intellectual and personal discovery through its highly innovative and flexible UCD Horizons undergraduate curriculum and is the most popular destination for Irish school-leavers.

Applicants whose first language is not English are usually required to provide evidence of proficiency in English at the higher level required by the University.

Scholarship Description:

Application Deadline: May 11, 2018

Course Level: Scholarships are available to pursue Master degree programme.

Study Subject: Scholarships are awarded in the field of Business Administration.

Scholarship Award: Multiple MSc and MBA awards for 50% tuition fees.

Nationality: Students who are ordinarily and legally resident in Ireland are eligible to apply.

Number of Scholarships: If you have the talent, the drive and the initiative to study at UCD Smurfit School and to go on to a successful career, but are being held back by your personal financial circumstances, one of these scholarships could be for you. This year we are offering:

Up to 3 MBA Scholarships.

Up to 9 Scholarships for our specified Business Masters programmes.

Scholarship can be taken in Ireland

Eligibility for the Scholarship:

Eligible Countries: Students who are ordinarily and legally resident in Ireland are eligible to apply.

Entrance Requirements: To be eligible for this scholarship you must meet the following requirements:

Open to all specified MSc Business, MBA and Executive MBA applicants who are ordinarily and legally resident in Ireland and who meet the entry requirements of their chosen programme. Please note the GMAT deadline for MBA applicants is 14 May 2018.

View our course entry criteria for more details

*Please note the following MSc courses are not covered by Aspire Scholarships:

MSc Biotechnology & Business

MSc Biotherapeutics & Business

MSc International Law & Business

MSc Innovation, Entrepreneurship & Design

MSc Pathway

MPhil

English Language Requirements: Applicants must meet the University’s English Language Requirements.

Application Procedure:

How to Apply: In order to be considered for the scholarships, you must;

Firstly, you must complete and submit an online application to a UCD Smurfit Taught Masters programme by 11th May 2018. Click here to apply for a UCD Smurfit Taught Masters. Please note you must have an offer from us before proceeding with step 2. Complete the online Scholarship Application Form. All required fields must be completed. Click here to complete the Scholarship Application Form. Please note that you will not see these scholarships at this link until you have submitted a valid application by 11th May 2018 (step 1 above). Ensure you complete and submit the Financial Questionnaire with your application. The form can be downloaded from this link: Aspire Scholarship – Financial Questionnaire 2018

