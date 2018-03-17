Aker Scholarship for Norwegian Students, 2018 – Apply Now

Anne Grete Eidsvig and Kjell Inge Røkke’s charitable foundation would like to offer Aker Scholarship for International Students to pursue master and PhD programme.

The aim of the scholarship is to support applicants to take admission in one of the world’s leading universities.Aker Scholarship is awarded by the foundation Anne Grete Eidsvig and Kjell Inge Røkke’s charitable foundation for education. The foundation is funded with gifts from TRG AS, a family company owned by the Røkke family. TRG AS owns 68 percent of the shares in Aker ASA.

Scholarship Description:

Application Deadline: September 23, 2018

Course Level: The scholarship is available to pursue master and PhD programme.

Study Subject: The scholarship is awarded in all disciplines.

Scholarship Award: The scholarship will cover the following:

Aker Scholarship gives applicants funding that complements other support schemes – applicants will not normally incur student loans during the Applicants stay. With regular progress, Applicants are guaranteed support throughout the Applicants stay.

With Aker Scholarship, applicants get more than cash. Applicants will assist Applicants in the search process and will follow Applicants throughout the entire study programme.

Nationality: Norwegian students only

Number of Scholarships: Not given

Scholarship can be taken at Caltech, MIT, Harvard, Stanford, University of Pennsylvania, Oxford, Cambridge, Imperial College London and National University of Singapore (NUS)

Eligibility for the Scholarship:

Eligible Countries: This scholarship is only available to Norwegian students.

Entrance Requirements: Applicants must complete a Bachelor by the summer of 2019 to apply.

English Language Requirements: Applicants must have fluency in English.

Application Procedure:

The mode of applying is online.

How to Apply:

Applicants must include CVs, grades, recommendation letters, references and other relevant documentation. If applicants apply for a Master’s scholarship, Applicants must submit an application letter on typically 2-3 pages describing themselves what applicants want to study and why, as well as justify why Applicants should receive a scholarship. If Applicants want support for a Ph.D., Applicants must also attach a project description to typically 4-10 pages. (We understand that such a Ph.D. project description can and will be in dialogue with the academic communities at the universities, but want to know what Applicants want to work with.)

(Visited 4 times, 1 visits today)