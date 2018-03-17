60 Taught Master Scholarships at Maynooth University in Ireland, 2018 -Apply Now

Up to 60 Taught Master’s Scholarships are available across all Departments to support Masters’ study at Maynooth University for September 2018. EU, Non-EU, Maynooth graduates and non-Maynooth graduates are eligble for the

The National University of Ireland, Maynooth is a constituent university of the National University of Ireland in Maynooth, County Kildare, Ireland. It is Ireland’s youngest university. In 2016 the university awarded over 40 1st year sports scholarships.

Scholarship Description:Application Deadline: June 15, 2018

Course Level: Scholarships are available to pursue taught Master degree programme.

Study Subject: Scholarships are awarded in all Departments to support Masters’ study at Maynooth University.

Scholarship Award: The total value of the scholarship for each student is €2,000.

Nationality: EU, Non-EU, Maynooth graduates and non-Maynooth graduates are welcome to apply.

Number of Scholarships: Sixty awards of €2,000 across all Departments to support Masters’ study at Maynooth University.

Scholarship can be taken in Ireland

Eligibility for the Scholarship:

Entrance Requirements: To be eligible for this scholarship you must meet the following requirements:

Applicants must intend to pursue a full-time taught master’s degree at the University commencing in the academic year 2018-19 and meet the following eligibility criteria:

Satisfy the entry requirements of the Maynooth University taught master’s programme they intend to undertake in 2018-19 and have applied.

All applicants must have achieved a minimum 2.1 honours undergraduate degree in order to be considered for a Taught Master’s Scholarship.

Applicants will be required to upload their undergraduate degree transcripts for their level 8 undergraduate honours degree. Once final degree results are available in June 2018, these must be uploaded to the www.pac.ie course application system to receive confirmation of the scholarship award.

Applicants who have been in receipt of a student grant for the final year of their undergraduate studies should submit evidence outlining their grant award as this will be taken into consideration where two candidates are equally ranked on final year undergraduate grades.

Ineligibility

The competition is not open to those who have already commenced a taught master’s programme.

Research master’s programmes are not eligible for support under the scheme and students interested in research programmes should apply instead for the Maynooth University John and Pat Hume Doctoral Research Awards. Graduates of Maynooth University are allowed to apply for both the Maynooth University Alumni Scholarship and the Taught Master’s Scholarship but if successful in both, the candidate will only be allowed to accept one of these scholarships.

English Language Requirements: Non-EU applicants will require IELTS or equivalent English language competency of 6.5 or above.

Application Procedure:

How to Apply: Apply online via www.maynoothuniversity.ie/postgrad scholarships. An application guide is available on the online application system to guide you step by step through the application process.

