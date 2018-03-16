Quality Manager at Reactor Beverages Limited

Reactor Beverages Limited is a Nigerian company that manufactures natural healthy non-alcoholic functional beverages. We produce quality beverages using the finest natural ingredients to meet high quality standards. We are committed to excellence and quality service delivery to our customers and consumers.

We wish to build and sustain a reputation of excellence in manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sales processes. We intend to be a reference point in the beverage industry in Nigeria, through innovative products.We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Quality Manager

Job Summary

We need an experienced Quality Manager to ensure that our products and services meet all necessary requirements before they reach the consumer.

The Quality Manager, will inspect the final product to make sure it is produced with compliance to legal standards and meets customer expectations. A great quality manager should be observant with an eye for detail, must fully understand the requirements for the product or service, and have a sense of responsibility towards our potential and existing customers as well as the competition.

The goal is to help preserve our reputation by ensuring that our products and services are capable to drive sustainable growth.

Responsibilities

Understand customer needs and requirements to develop effective quality control processes

Devise and review specifications for products or processes

Set requirements for raw material or intermediate products for suppliers and monitor their compliance

Ensure adherence to health and safety guidelines as well as legal obligations

Supervise inspectors, technicians and other staff and provide guidance and feedback

Oversee all product development procedures to identify deviations from quality standards

Inspect final output and compare properties to requirements

Approve the right products or reject defectives

Keep accurate documentation and perform statistical analysis

Solicit feedback from customers to assess whether their requirements are met

Submit detailed reports to appropriate executives

Be on the lookout for opportunities for improvement and develop new efficient procedures

Requirements

3-5years experience as quality manager

Minimum of HND, B.Sc/ Ba in Business Administration or relevant field

Master’s Degree is an added advantage

Conscientious and responsible

A keen eye for detail and a results driven approach

Outstanding communication skills

Excellent organizational and leadership skills

Proficient in MS Office

In depth understanding of quality control procedures and relevant legal standards

Excellent math abilities and working knowledge of data analysis/statistical methods

Remuneration

Very attractive.

Application Closing Date

10th April, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should forward their CV’s to: recruitment@reactorbeveragesltd.com.ng

