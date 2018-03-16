Operations Manager Job at Reactor Beverages Limited

Reactor Beverages Limited is a Nigerian company that manufactures natural healthy non-alcoholic functional beverages. We produce quality beverages using the finest natural ingredients to meet high quality standards. We are committed to excellence and quality service delivery to our customers and consumers.

We are recruiting to fill the vacant position below:Job Title: Operations Manager

Job Brief

We are looking for a professional Operations Manager to plan, direct and coordinate all organization’s operations.

You will be responsible for improving performance, productivity, efficiency and profitability through the implementation of effective methods and strategies.

You will manage a team of managers, training managers, and other direct reports.

Responsibilities

Ensure that all workings are manufactured in a correct, cost effective and timely manner in alignment with specifications and quality requirements

Chalking out or improve operational systems, processes and best practices that guarantee organizational well-beingPurchase materials, plan inventory and ensure warehouse efficiency

Contribute towards the achievement of company’s strategic and operational objectives

Examine financial data/statements and use them to improve profitability

Perform quality controls and monitor production KPI’s

Recruit, train, supervise and appraise human resources

Cater to clients’ or personnel’s concerns

Requirements

Proven work experience as operations manager

Adequate knowledge of organisational effectiveness and operations management

Budget development and oversight experience

Familiarity with business and financial principles and practices

Working knowledge of budgets, forecasting and metrics

Basic IT skills (databases, MS Office etc)

Ability to effectively communicate with all levels of the organisation

Leadership and organisational skills

Bachelors degree in Operations management or related field

Remuneration

Very attractive

Application Closing Date

10th April, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s and Cover letter to: recruitment@reactorbeveragesltd.com.ng

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)