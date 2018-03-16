Operations Manager Job at Reactor Beverages Limited
Reactor Beverages Limited is a Nigerian company that manufactures natural healthy non-alcoholic functional beverages. We produce quality beverages using the finest natural ingredients to meet high quality standards. We are committed to excellence and quality service delivery to our customers and consumers.
We are recruiting to fill the vacant position below:Job Title: Operations Manager
Job Brief
We are looking for a professional Operations Manager to plan, direct and coordinate all organization’s operations.
You will be responsible for improving performance, productivity, efficiency and profitability through the implementation of effective methods and strategies.
You will manage a team of managers, training managers, and other direct reports.
Responsibilities
Ensure that all workings are manufactured in a correct, cost effective and timely manner in alignment with specifications and quality requirements
Chalking out or improve operational systems, processes and best practices that guarantee organizational well-beingPurchase materials, plan inventory and ensure warehouse efficiency
Contribute towards the achievement of company’s strategic and operational objectives
Examine financial data/statements and use them to improve profitability
Perform quality controls and monitor production KPI’s
Recruit, train, supervise and appraise human resources
Cater to clients’ or personnel’s concerns
Requirements
Proven work experience as operations manager
Adequate knowledge of organisational effectiveness and operations management
Budget development and oversight experience
Familiarity with business and financial principles and practices
Working knowledge of budgets, forecasting and metrics
Basic IT skills (databases, MS Office etc)
Ability to effectively communicate with all levels of the organisation
Leadership and organisational skills
Bachelors degree in Operations management or related field
Remuneration
Very attractive
Application Closing Date
10th April, 2018.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s and Cover letter to: recruitment@reactorbeveragesltd.com.ng
