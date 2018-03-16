Marketing Executive Job at Goldenhut Hospitality Solution

Goldenhut Limited is a quintessential company in the contemporary human capital and staffing arena with an aim to lead the way endowing with the comprehensive solutions in the HR domain for growing organizations.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:Job Title: Marketing Executive

Job Description

Make lists of potential clients and conduct surveys to identify customers actively seeking a hotel

Contact customers via calls or arranged meetings to discover their needs and requirements

Prepare and present sales proposal to potential clients, highlighting the best features and qualities of the hotel

Provide customers with a list of available services and their accompanying prices and offer discounts when necessary

Assist clients in selecting the most appropriate service that best meet their specifications and needs

Oversee the booking and reservation of space in a hotel to ensure availability and proper arrangement

Collaborate with other hotel staff to ensure clients have a good time

Monitor the customer service quality of the hotel to ensure customers are tended to appropriately

Conduct price negotiations with customers on behalf of the hotel management to reach a favorable bargain for both parties

Process and facilitate requests for customized services such as room redecoration, equipment, and special requests

Coordinate and organize the details of an event such as catering, lodging, seating, and security

Maintain contact with clients to obtain feedback and to discuss opportunities for future business deals

Set annual budgets and implement strategies effective for achieving set targets

Conduct assessment of sales performance to make necessary adjustments to increase patronage.

Application Closing Date

31st March, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: hr@goldenhutng.com indicate the position as mail title

