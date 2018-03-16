Marketing Executive Job at Goldenhut Hospitality Solution
Goldenhut Limited is a quintessential company in the contemporary human capital and staffing arena with an aim to lead the way endowing with the comprehensive solutions in the HR domain for growing organizations.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:Job Title: Marketing Executive
Job Description
Make lists of potential clients and conduct surveys to identify customers actively seeking a hotel
Contact customers via calls or arranged meetings to discover their needs and requirements
Prepare and present sales proposal to potential clients, highlighting the best features and qualities of the hotel
Provide customers with a list of available services and their accompanying prices and offer discounts when necessary
Assist clients in selecting the most appropriate service that best meet their specifications and needs
Oversee the booking and reservation of space in a hotel to ensure availability and proper arrangement
Collaborate with other hotel staff to ensure clients have a good time
Monitor the customer service quality of the hotel to ensure customers are tended to appropriately
Conduct price negotiations with customers on behalf of the hotel management to reach a favorable bargain for both parties
Process and facilitate requests for customized services such as room redecoration, equipment, and special requests
Coordinate and organize the details of an event such as catering, lodging, seating, and security
Maintain contact with clients to obtain feedback and to discuss opportunities for future business deals
Set annual budgets and implement strategies effective for achieving set targets
Conduct assessment of sales performance to make necessary adjustments to increase patronage.
Application Closing Date
31st March, 2018.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: hr@goldenhutng.com indicate the position as mail title
Leave a Reply