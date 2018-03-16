Logistics Manager Job at Reactor Beverages Limited

Reactor Beverages Limited is a Nigerian company that manufactures natural healthy non-alcoholic functional beverages. We produce quality beverages using the finest natural ingredients to meet high quality standards. We are committed to excellence and quality service delivery to our customers and consumers.

We wish to build and sustain a reputation of excellence in manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sales processes. We intend to be a reference point in the beverage industry in Nigeria, through innovative products.We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Logistics Manager

Job Brief

We are looking for a reliable logistics manager to be responsible for the overall supply chain management.

Logistics manager responsibilities include organizing and monitoring storage and distribution of goods.

The goal is to manage the entire order cycle so as to enhance business development and ensure sustainability and customer satisfaction.

Responsibilities

Strategically plan and manage logistics, warehouse, transportation and customer services

Direct, optimize and coordinate full order cycle

Liaise and negotiate with suppliers, manufacturers, retailers and consumers

Keep track of quality, quantity, stock levels, delivery times, transport costs and efficiency

Arrange warehouse, catalog goods, plan routes and process shipments

Resolve any arising problems or complaints

Supervise, coach and train warehouse workforce

Meet cost, productivity, accuracy and timeliness targets

Maintain metrics and analyze data to assess performance and implement improvements

Comply with laws, regulations and ISO requirements

Requirements

Proven working experience as a logistics manager

Record of successful distribution and logistics management

Demonstrable ability to lead and manage staff

Proficient in standard logistics software

Excellent analytical, problem solving and organisational skills

Ability to work independently and handle multiple projects

HND in Business Administration, Logistics or Supply Chain

Remuneration

Very attractive.

Application Closing Date

30th March, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s and Cover Letter to: recruitment@reactorbeveragesltd.com.ng

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)