Logistics Manager Job at Reactor Beverages Limited
Reactor Beverages Limited is a Nigerian company that manufactures natural healthy non-alcoholic functional beverages. We produce quality beverages using the finest natural ingredients to meet high quality standards. We are committed to excellence and quality service delivery to our customers and consumers.
We wish to build and sustain a reputation of excellence in manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sales processes. We intend to be a reference point in the beverage industry in Nigeria, through innovative products.We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Logistics Manager
Job Brief
We are looking for a reliable logistics manager to be responsible for the overall supply chain management.
Logistics manager responsibilities include organizing and monitoring storage and distribution of goods.
The goal is to manage the entire order cycle so as to enhance business development and ensure sustainability and customer satisfaction.
Responsibilities
Strategically plan and manage logistics, warehouse, transportation and customer services
Direct, optimize and coordinate full order cycle
Liaise and negotiate with suppliers, manufacturers, retailers and consumers
Keep track of quality, quantity, stock levels, delivery times, transport costs and efficiency
Arrange warehouse, catalog goods, plan routes and process shipments
Resolve any arising problems or complaints
Supervise, coach and train warehouse workforce
Meet cost, productivity, accuracy and timeliness targets
Maintain metrics and analyze data to assess performance and implement improvements
Comply with laws, regulations and ISO requirements
Requirements
Proven working experience as a logistics manager
Record of successful distribution and logistics management
Demonstrable ability to lead and manage staff
Proficient in standard logistics software
Excellent analytical, problem solving and organisational skills
Ability to work independently and handle multiple projects
HND in Business Administration, Logistics or Supply Chain
Remuneration
Very attractive.
Application Closing Date
30th March, 2018.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s and Cover Letter to: recruitment@reactorbeveragesltd.com.ng
