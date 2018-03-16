First Bank of Nigeria Limited Job Vacancy : Head, Segments & Value Propositions

First Bank of Nigeria Limited (FirstBank) is Nigeria’s largest financial services institution by total assets and gross earnings. With more than 10 million customer accounts, FirstBank has over 750 branches providing a comprehensive range of retail and corporate financial services. The Bank has international presence through its subsidiaries, FBN Bank (UK) Limited in London and Paris, FBNBank DRC, FBNBank Ghana, FBNBank Gambia, FBNBank Guinea, FBNBank Sierra-Leone and FBNBank Senegal, as well as its Representative Offices in Johannesburg, Beijing and Abu Dhabi.We are recruiting to fill the vacant position below:

Job Title: Head, Segments & Value Propositions

Job Description

The ideal candidate will drive its customer segments and value propositions function by developing the right segmentation strategy as well as design and communicate a value proposition across all segments.

This role will be a core part of the Customer Experience and Value Management team, charged with the responsibility of developing and delivering the bank’s customer acquisition, retention and profitability strategy.

Specific responsibilities amongst others include:

To ensure maximized penetration into customer segments to maximize acquisition, retention, cross sell ratios and revenue per customer

Carrying out customer behavioural analyses to understand response and purchase patterns, as well as channel preference(s).

Developing customer journey maps, lifecycles/life-stages and personas for each customer segment

Driving cross-functional engagements to ensure customer centricity

Managing profit & loss financials at customer level, and all critical Key Value Drivers (KVDs) associated with segment performance including segment profitability

Qualifications

Minimum of ten (10) years’ work experience with 5 years’ experience in segmentation and value proposition roles across FMCGs, telecoms, Banking, Insurance, Fintech and other related sectors.

An MBA or any advanced degree in Business Management, Marketing, Computer Science, Information Studies, Statistics, Finance, Engineering or any other numerate course

Excellent numerical & analytical skills will be required to obtain, prepare, assess and assimilate very complex and detailed information

Good performance management, people management, stakeholder, leadership and interpersonal skills.

Ability to analyze and interpret financial and data models

Extensive knowledge of the industry landscape, players in the market, product knowledge etc., impact of short, medium and long-term plans of the business and their effects on other functions, to implement the plans in the most effective and rounded manner

Application Closing Date

30th March, 2018.

How to Apply

30th March, 2018.

