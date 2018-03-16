First Bank of Nigeria Limited Job Vacancy : Head, Customer Insights & Analytics

First Bank of Nigeria Limited (FirstBank) is Nigeria’s largest financial services institution by total assets and gross earnings. With more than 10 million customer accounts, FirstBank has over 750 branches providing a comprehensive range of retail and corporate financial services. The Bank has international presence through its subsidiaries, FBN Bank (UK) Limited in London and Paris, FBNBank DRC, FBNBank Ghana, FBNBank Gambia, FBNBank Guinea, FBNBank Sierra-Leone and FBNBank Senegal, as well as its Representative Offices in Johannesburg, Beijing and Abu Dhabi.We are recruiting to fill the vacant position below:

Job Title: Head, Customer Insights & Analytics

Job Description

The ideal candidate will drive its customer insights and analytics function by commercializing the bank’s customer and market insights based on scientific advanced analytics delivered through automated solutions.

This role will be a core part of the Customer Experience and Value Management team, charged with the responsibility of developing and delivering the Bank’s customer acquisition, retention and profitability strategy.

Specific Responsibilities

Specific responsibilities amongst others include:

Ensuring the integration of insights (economic, market research, customer experience and advanced analytics) into specific and overall approaches

Ensuring the delivery of economic and segment analysis, identifying business growth opportunities, and supporting the alignment of objectives with market opportunities

Being responsible the development of econometric/behavioral models to inform localized strategies as input to key models

Performing complex and in-depth analysis/modelling to maximize profits and asset growth as well as minimize credit losses, operational losses and other risk exposures

Qualifications

Minimum of 10 years work experience with 3-5 years in advanced data analytics, complex modelling, statistical and financial modelling, Business Intelligence, customer analytics and customer insights management across Telecommunications, Banking, Insurance, Fintech and other related sectors.

A minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree in Statistics, Mathematics, Engineering, Finance, Business Science, Informatics and an MBA or any advanced degree in business, computer science or information studies.

Possession of leadership experience and the ability to translate insights into recommendations to be presented at non-technical forums

Exposure to business-driven programs with IT implementation

A good knowledge of product and segment of Customer Value Proposition, MS Office, SQL Server, Cognos and other Business Intelligence tools.

Application Closing Date

30th March, 2018.

How to Apply

Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here Note: Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.

