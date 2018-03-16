First Bank of Nigeria Limited Job Vacancy : Head, Customer Experience

First Bank of Nigeria Limited (FirstBank) is Nigeria’s largest financial services institution by total assets and gross earnings. With more than 10 million customer accounts, FirstBank has over 750 branches providing a comprehensive range of retail and corporate financial services. The Bank has international presence through its subsidiaries, FBN Bank (UK) Limited in London and Paris, FBNBank DRC, FBNBank Ghana, FBNBank Gambia, FBNBank Guinea, FBNBank Sierra-Leone and FBNBank Senegal, as well as its Representative Offices in Johannesburg, Beijing and Abu Dhabi.We are recruiting to fill the vacant position below:

Job Title: Head, Customer Experience

Requisition ID: 1800000E

Schedule: Regular

Job Code: STR/CEVM/0259

Shift: Standard

Job Description

The ideal candidate will drive its customer experience function by formulating the Bank’s Customer experience strategy and managing the interactions between the customer and the Bank throughout the customer lifecycle as well as optimizing interactions from the customer’s viewpoint to facilitate loyalty.

This role will be a core part of the Customer Experience and Value Management team, charged with the responsibility of developing and delivering the Bank’s customer retention strategy.

Specific responsibilities amongst others include:

Developing and managing relationships with key internal and external stakeholders including Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Digital Banking, Treasury, Branches, Regulators, IT vendors and operations to achieve customer experience objectives or correct customer experience failures

Designing and executing strategies aimed at re-engineering customer facing processes, with focus on time, quality of interactions and cost

Developing technological/ digital interfaces for enhancement of the customer experience in alliance with the digital/ IT verticals

Developing analytics and framework for governance and business reviews, making proposals for enhancing customer experience

Driving challenging quantitative and qualitative analyses of customer feedback, journeys and pain points using leading research practices and analytics procedures

Qualifications

Minimum of ten (10) years’ work experience with 3-5 years of leading customer experience management teams across FMCGs, Telecoms, Banking, Insurance, Fintech and other related sectors

A Bachelor’s degree and an MBA in any advanced degree

Exceptional experience in managing/leading the customer experience vertically, demonstrating ability to create a longer term strategic shift in client engagement and customer loyalty

Demonstrated success in developing innovative solutions and resolving bottle-necks within eco-systems

Prior experience setting up processes for monitoring and assessing experience on various customer interfaces, including digital channels

Tested entrepreneurial skills with the ability to conceptualize and re-engineer processes within large organizations

Application Closing Date

30th March, 2018.

How to Apply

Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here Note: Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.

(Visited 19 times, 19 visits today)