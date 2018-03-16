Finance Manager Job at Cedarcrest Hospitals

Cedarcrest Hospitals is a modern specialist medical care centre located in the heart of Abuja; Nigeria. It was founded January 2008 with the aim of providing a high standard healthcare service to patient within and outside Nigeria.The centre started off as a highly specialized orthopaedic facility, registered as Cedarcrest Orthopaedic Clinics Ltd.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:Job Title: Finance Manager

Job Description

The Finance Manager will be responsible for day-to-day financial operation of a hospital.

His/her duties include contract reviews, financial reporting and analysis, budgeting and compensation evaluation.

Directing investment activities, planning cash management strategies and implementing goals.

He will also be expected to oversee financial reporting and provide financial support for various departments.

He/she will be responsible for ensuring the clear communication and review of financial reports, as well as compliance with tax and legal regulations as they relate to finance and accounting.

He/she will be responsible for the supervision of the accounting staff and be responsible for hiring and training finance assistants.

Application Closing Date

28th March, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should forward their CV’s and Cover letter to: careers@cedarcresthospitals.com with “Finance Manager” in the subject title

