Sales Executive Job at Mathills Services Limited -Apply Now

Sales Executive Job at Mathills Services Limited
Mathills Services Limited – We are looking to fill the position below for our client based in Kaduna state:
Job Title: Sales Executive
Job Description
The primary function of this position is to build the business by identifying and selling prospects; maintaining relationships with clients.Main Responsibilities
Conduct market research to identify selling possibilities and evaluate customer need
Actively seek out new sales opportunities through cold calling, networking and social media
Work towards achieving the sales target set by the sales manager
Prepare and deliver appropriate presentations on products/ services
Create frequent reviews and reports with sales and financial data
Ensure the availability of stock for sales and demonstrations
Participate on behalf of the company in exhibitions or conferences
Negotiate/close deals and handle complaints or objections
Collaborate with team to achieve better results
Requirements
Minimum OND or any relevant qualification
Must have a minimum of 2 years related working experience
Additional qualification will be an advantage
Proven experience as a sales executive or relevant role
Proficiency in English
Excellent knowledge of MSOffice
Thorough understanding of marketing and negotiating techniques
Excellent interpersonal skills
Self-motivated with a results-driven approach
Outstanding sales skills
Remuneration
Monthly Salary of N20,000/Commission
Application Closing Date
6th April, 2018.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their Applications to: mathillsng@gmail.com Note: Applicant MUST be resident in Kaduna state or willing to relocate, interviews will be conducted in Abuja if shortlisted.
