Sales Executive Job at Mathills Services Limited -Apply Now

Mathills Services Limited – We are looking to fill the position below for our client based in Kaduna state:

Job Title: Sales Executive

Job Description

The primary function of this position is to build the business by identifying and selling prospects; maintaining relationships with clients.Main Responsibilities

Conduct market research to identify selling possibilities and evaluate customer need

Actively seek out new sales opportunities through cold calling, networking and social media

Work towards achieving the sales target set by the sales manager

Prepare and deliver appropriate presentations on products/ services

Create frequent reviews and reports with sales and financial data

Ensure the availability of stock for sales and demonstrations

Participate on behalf of the company in exhibitions or conferences

Negotiate/close deals and handle complaints or objections

Collaborate with team to achieve better results

Requirements

Minimum OND or any relevant qualification

Must have a minimum of 2 years related working experience

Additional qualification will be an advantage

Proven experience as a sales executive or relevant role

Proficiency in English

Excellent knowledge of MSOffice

Thorough understanding of marketing and negotiating techniques

Excellent interpersonal skills

Self-motivated with a results-driven approach

Outstanding sales skills

Remuneration

Monthly Salary of N20,000/Commission

Application Closing Date

6th April, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their Applications to: mathillsng@gmail.com Note: Applicant MUST be resident in Kaduna state or willing to relocate, interviews will be conducted in Abuja if shortlisted.

