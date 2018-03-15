Now Hiring! Law Union Rock Insurance (3 Positions) -Apply Now
Do you want to be your own boss?
Are you that one who believes that one’s destiny is held in ones clench?
Do you want to build a career in a fast growing Insurance industry?
Are you an achiever and want to be financially independent?
Then you are at the right place. Law Union & Rock Insurance Plc is now recruiting result oriented FINANCIAL PLANNERS, UNIT MANAGER POSITION and AGENCY MANAGER goal – getter and serious minded people to join our marketing team in our IKEJA branch locations, Lagos.Financial Planners
Qualifications:
HND/OND
Minimum of 0-1 year work experience in sales & marketing of insurance products & services
Unit Manager
Qualification:
BSc/HND
Minimum of 1-2 year’s work experience in sales & marketing of insurance
products & services.
Agency Manager
Qualifications:
BSc/HND
2/3 years work experience in sales & marketing of insurance products & services
How to Apply
Applicants should send Cvs edurojaiye@lawunioninsurance.com
