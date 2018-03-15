Now Hiring! Law Union Rock Insurance (3 Positions) -Apply Now

March 15, 2018   Jobs   No comments

Do you want to be your own boss?
Are you that one who believes that one’s destiny is held in ones clench?
Do you want to build a career in a fast growing Insurance industry?
Are you an achiever and want to be financially independent?
Then you are at the right place. Law Union & Rock Insurance Plc is now recruiting result oriented FINANCIAL PLANNERS, UNIT MANAGER POSITION and AGENCY MANAGER goal – getter and serious minded people to join our marketing team in our IKEJA branch locations, Lagos.Financial Planners

Qualifications:
HND/OND
Minimum of 0-1 year work experience in sales & marketing of insurance products & services

Unit Manager

Qualification:
BSc/HND
Minimum of 1-2 year’s work experience in sales & marketing of insurance
products & services.
Agency Manager

Qualifications:

BSc/HND
2/3 years work experience in sales & marketing of insurance products & services

How to Apply
Applicants should send Cvs edurojaiye@lawunioninsurance.com

