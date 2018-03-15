Now Hiring! Law Union Rock Insurance (3 Positions) -Apply Now

Do you want to be your own boss?

Are you that one who believes that one’s destiny is held in ones clench?

Do you want to build a career in a fast growing Insurance industry?

Are you an achiever and want to be financially independent?

Then you are at the right place. Law Union & Rock Insurance Plc is now recruiting result oriented FINANCIAL PLANNERS, UNIT MANAGER POSITION and AGENCY MANAGER goal – getter and serious minded people to join our marketing team in our IKEJA branch locations, Lagos.Financial Planners

Qualifications:

HND/OND

Minimum of 0-1 year work experience in sales & marketing of insurance products & services

Unit Manager

Qualification:

BSc/HND

Minimum of 1-2 year’s work experience in sales & marketing of insurance

products & services.

Agency Manager

Qualifications:

BSc/HND

2/3 years work experience in sales & marketing of insurance products & services

How to Apply

Applicants should send Cvs edurojaiye@lawunioninsurance.com

(Visited 13 times, 10 visits today)