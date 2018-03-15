Mobile App Developer (Andriod) Job at Mighty Interactive Limited – Apply Now

At Mighty ICT Solutions, we are a team of young IT professionals who have come together to bring you the best affordable data plans to make your life easier. With expertise ranging from web technologies to telecom and a wide array of ICT solutions, you can be sure that you are in safe hands. We have a strong presence in Lagos and Ogun states with representatives all over Nigeria.We are recruiting suitably qualified candidates to fill the position below:

Job Title: Mobile App Developer (Andriod)

Requirements

Ability to Design and develop native Android applications using Andriod studio.

Assisting with the testing and integration of applications and systems prior to delivery to users.

Good Knowledge of java is an added advantage.

Application Closing Date

31st March, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: emmanuel@mighty.com.ng

(Visited 7 times, 3 visits today)