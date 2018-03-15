Maintenance Officer Job at OWPPiN Limited – Apply Here

OWPPiN Limited, a wood, paper and pulp platform focused on producing high quality wood derived products in Nigeria, for local and global consumption.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:Job Title: Maintenance Officer

Job Description

Guarantee that all safe work procedures and security guidelines are adhered to.

Offer assistance to operations in running machines at standard speeds and centerline conditions so as to enhance productivity and efficiency

Offer assistance with troubleshooting of equipment problems.

Observe conditions of equipment through vibration analysis and lubrication.

Complete maintenance care obligations and render assistance in equipment repair as necessary.

Perform quality improvement and cost reduction and productivity as obligated.

Participate in sharing of knowledge so as to mentor and train other unit members in areas of operations and maintenance to enhance their development.

Guarantee operation of mechanical gadgets and machinery by ensuring completion of preventative maintenance prerequisites on production machines, motors, engines, conveyor systems, and pneumatic tools.

Oversee mechanical devices while in operation and listen for complications using accurate testing and measuring instruments

Ascertain changes in dimensional requisite of parts by examining used parts and utilizing micrometers, rules, calipers, and other measuring appliances

Regulate downtime by enlightening production staff on standard preventive maintenance methods and monitoring their compliance.

Expectations

Knowledgeable

Highly Skilled

Must have had not less than three years practical experience in the maintenance field.

Strong knowledge of mechanisms and control systems.

Application Closing Date

26th March, 2018

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: beo@owppin.com with “Application for Mechanical Maintenance” as the subject of the mail.

(Visited 18 times, 15 visits today)