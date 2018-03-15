Legal Assistant Job at the International Rescue Committee (IRC) -Apply Here

The International Rescue Committee (IRC) responds to the world’s worst humanitarian crises and helps people to survive and rebuild their lives. Founded in 1933 at the request of Albert Einstein, the IRC offers lifesaving care and life-changing assistance to people affected by war or disaster. At work today in over 40 countries and 22 U.S. cities, we restore safety, dignity and hope to millions who are uprooted and struggling to endure. The IRC leads the way from harm to homeWe are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Legal Assistant

Scope of Work

The IRC is implementing a protection program featuring strengthening of community based protection structures, capacity building, protection monitoring, information dissemination and referral services.

The IRC will also building capacity of government authorities, local organizations and local communities around protection mainstreaming and protection monitoring.

The IRC will also include legal assistance and counselling services.

The protection program is currently implemented in the NE states of Yobe and Borno.

Under the supervision of the Legal Officer, the Legal Assistant will support in identifying legal needs in the field, provide counseling and assistance including representation in relevant administrative bodies.

The Legal Assistant will conduct direct case intake on site and will also receive referrals from other actors, including other IRC sectors.

With guidance from the Legal Officer, the Legal Assistant will refer cases requiring representation in courts to other specialized service providers.

The Legal Assistant will assist in conducting legal information sessions on protection, rights and entitlements, legal status, and other issues, as dictated by the needs at field level and will also ensure consistent follow-up with beneficiaries.

Responsibilities

Conduct mobile field visits to target communities to meet with persons of concern (PoCs) within the community according to the weekly work plan.

Identify legal needs in the local communities and provide on-site counseling to Persons of Concern;

In close collaboration with the Protection Officer, conduct case intake including oversight and management of legal cases in target communities.

Assist the Protection Officer in delivering information sessions on protection, rights and entitlements, and other legal issues as dictated by legal status, by the needs at field-level.

Monitor and report on legal trends in the local communities on a regular basis including collating, documenting and reporting legal issues identified in the communities.

Assist the Protection Officer in keeping records of the urgent legal needs identified and the actions taken to assist affected PoCs.

Under the guidance of Protection Officer, facilitate one-on-one interviews and focus group discussions with returnees, host community members, state actors and service providers in the field on selected protection and legal concerns

Support Protection Officer in developing and delivering internal and external training for IRC staff, community members and other stakeholders on human rights and legal issues.

Conduct stakeholders’ mapping in area of operation in order to identify those offering specialized services.

Take good quality activity pictures and submit to the Reporting/M&E officer and Protection Manager

Assist the Protection Officer in producing weekly and monthly legal activity reports and attend regular IRC Protection sector meetings.

Conducts other duties as assigned by supervisor.

Requirements

University degree in Law.

At least 2 years of prior professional experience in a similar post, preferably with an international organization.

Strong communication skills including ability to gain trust and build relationships with new communities.

Experience in providing legal counselling and assistance

Strong understanding of International Human Rights and Nigerian law

Familiarity with and have an understanding of the Nigerian legal community;

Experience in regular report writing.

Strong interpersonal skills and ability to work as part of a team, as well as independently.

Flexible and able to work in a dynamic and diverse environment.

Good cultural sensitivity, flexibility, ability to improvise, team player.

Ability to live and productively work under stress and in insecure and harsh environments while

Knowledge of the local language will be an added value

Computer skills require (word and excel).

Work Environment:

The position will work in the Yobe Field Office. The program site in Northern Nigeria.

This is security level 3 – orange.

Benefits

Monthly salary, 13Month Salary Inclusive, Health Insurance Coverage for Family, Pension, Creche Facilities available for Women with babies under 24 Months.

Application Closing Date

20th March, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s and Cover Letter addressed to “Senior Human Resource Manager, International Rescue Committee” via: IRCNigeria.Recruitment@rescue.org Hand delivery applications should be sent in clearly labelled envelop to our Yola and Mubi office. Note: IRC is an Equal Opportunity Employer IRC considers all applicants on the basis of merit without regard to race, sex, color, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability.

