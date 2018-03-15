Leaf Admin Coordinator Job at British American Tobacco Nigeria (BATN) -Apply Now

British American Tobacco is all about freedom of choice – whether it’s our people or our products. Combined with our entrepreneurial spirit, it’s what’s driven our phenomenal success. We started trading tobacco over a hundred years ago. Today, we’re a multibillion dollar company with more than 200 brands in our portfolio. With robust positions in each of our regional markets, our future looks equally bright too.We are recruiting to fill the position below:



Job Title: Leaf Admin Coordinator

Job Number: 21037BR

Job Purpose And Key Deliverables

British American Tobacco has an exciting opportunity for a Leaf Administrative Coordinator to join our team in Iseyin.

Principal Accountabilities

Operational/Technical/Professional Results:

To obtain crop inputs requirement from the Leaf Department Manager raise appropriate procurement request on ADB

To generate purchase orders for materials as agreed with HOL on SAP

To generate transaction authorisation document (TAD) for services rendered to Leaf Department to ensure payments are made for such goods and services.

To follow up with procurement for timely delivery of M&S and other crop inputs.

To ensure proper documentation of all inputs receipts, monitor stock levels and prepare monthly/year end reports.

To present physical stocks to the finance team for quarterly crop inputs physical verification exercise.

To ensure issuance and distribution of all crop inputs to farmers based on their approved requests.

To ensure safe keep and proper documentation of mechanisation spare parts transactions.

To ensure that the guest houses and residential houses are in proper habitable conditions at all times.

To compile and monitor Leaf team annual leave plan.

To verify all staff, contractors, suppliers and government agencies bills to ensure correctness and validity.

To register, extend, unblock vendors on SAP as may be required by the business.

To provide support to ensure all the buying scales are serviced as at when due and certificate of verification obtained from the federal ministry before commencement of leaf purchases.

As a records management coordinator, should ensure that Leaf department records keeping is in line with approved company records management guidelines.

To organise leaf department meetings, leaf conferences, seminars and relate with delegates in a satisfactory manner.

To assist the co-ordinator regarding all EH&S requirements in BATIA.

To provide support for servicing of BAT Leaf tractors on lease scheme.

Carry out materials shipment, materials sourcing, materials receipt and other issues on BATLeaf (Farmers Accounts management system).

To provide all other required business logistics support to management as may be required.

Leadership Results:

Ability to lead his team by showing personal example of excellence.

Ability to discipline self and others.

To liaise with the labour contractors for efficient and effective supervision of their contract staff.

Management Results:

To facilitate efficient running of power, telecommunications and water facilities.

To properly manage the flue pipe fabrication process to ensure sustainability.

To ensure that crop inputs are in good keeping conditions at all times

Relationship Results:

Should develop cordial and effective working relationship with the appropriate personnel in the various company locations and other key identified stakeholders.

Innovation Results:

Should inspire confidence of all team members.

Have knowledge of sources for extracting the desired information.

Ability to absorb and apply new learning (constructive engagement with all invited stakeholders both before and during dialogue sessions).

Ability to act proactively with in getting things done.

Ability to listen and build on other idea.

Working Relationships:

Besides close liaison with his reporting line in the Leaf Department, he has to directly communicate and work with other members of staff as well as employees in other service/support functions as well as external stakeholders

Essential Requirements

Knowledge, Skills & Experience:

The job holder should have at least HND/B.Sc degree with minimum of 3 years relevant practical experience.

Knowledge of Microsoft Office (MS Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint, MS Outlook) and SAP.

Should possess effective and good communication skills, Influencing and Negotiations capabilities.

Should be resilient, self-driven, able to work under pressure, meet set deadlines and may sometimes be required to work long and extra hours.

Possess basic knowledge and understanding of stores/inventory management, concepts of accounting, employee relations and Environmental, Health & Safety principles.

Should be willing to work in strict adherence to company policies, procedures, controls and guidelines.

Be willing to challenge the status quo and build on the ideas of other

Has to provide administrative support to management for smooth running of the department.

Desirable requirements:

SAP Knowledge

Application Closing Date

22nd March, 2018.

How to Apply

Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here

