Graduate EH Officer (Infrastructure) Job at IRC – Apply Here

The International Rescue Committee, one of the world’s largest humanitarian agencies, provides relief, rehabilitation and post-conflict reconstruction support to victims of natural disaster, oppression and violent conflict in 42 countries. The IRC is committed to bold leadership, innovation and creative partnerships. Active in public health, education, livelihoods, women’s empowerment, youth development, and protection and promotion of rights, IRC assists people from harm to home.We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: EH Officer – Infrastructure

Reports to: EH Manager

Job Overview/Summary

The EH Officer Infrastructure will play a fundamental role in the success of the project by closely supervising water and sanitation infrastructures as well as promoting good hygiene practices amongst the target population conducive to reducing mortality and morbidity related to water and faecal-borne diseases.

Position objectives

The principle objectives of the position are to:

Ensure water and sanitation infrastructure activities are implemented in a timely and professional manner while considering beneficiary needs as per the SPHERE standards.

Conduct rapid and detailed assessments aimed at establishing knowledge, awareness and practices of the target community with regard to hygiene.

Assist the EH Manager in the design and implementation of the Hygiene Promotion M&E Plan.

Maintain close links and collaboration with other IRC sectors and in particular Health, Nutrition, Protection, Gender, CYPD (Child and Youth Protection and Development), Women Protection and Empowerment (WPE) and Economic Recovery and Development (ERD).

Job Responsibilities

Staff Supervision & Development:

Lead a team of EH Infrastructure Assistants and Community Hygiene Volunteers within the area of operation.

Maintain open and professional relations with team members, promoting a strong team spirit and providing oversight and guidance to enable staff to successfully perform in their positions.

Ensure timely completion and submission of monthly timesheets, probations reviews and annual performance reviews.

Plan/coordinate and oversee team work plans, work and vacation schedules, and team training/development activities

Identify team performance issues and work with the EH Manager to address these in an appropriate manner.

Grant Planning & Implementation:

Prepare and maintain/update detailed work plan(s) that support the achievement of the overall grant timeline and completion date

Provide direction and monitor staff in their implementation of the work plan and quality of activities, share relevant information and direction to improve quality and achieve timelines

Assist the EH Manager in the design of all infrastructure related assessments, monitoring and evaluation tools.

Directly be involved in the designs and implementation of water supply infrastructures including but not be limited to drilling of shallow and deep boreholes, installation of future hand pumps, installation of solar submersible pumps, construction of elevated water storage tanks, trenching and piping for water supply reticulation systems, construction of well aprons and communal tap stands with appropriate drainage.

Directly be involved in the designs implementation of sanitation facilities including but not limited to Communal latrines, house hold latrines, Solid waste pits/bins, Hand washing stations, Drainage, Menstrual Hygiene Management facilities and bathing shelters.

Identify and train Water Point attendants and Pump Technicians and motorized/solar systems Operators within WASH committees.

Closely coordinate emergency water supply in camps with maintaining accurate records on water trucking.

If required, supervise water trucking deliveries, water chlorination and water quality monitoring.

Provide weekly reports of progress on the construction of water and sanitation facilities to EH Manager.

Provide regular water quality monitoring reports to EH Manager

Seek guidance and approval from EH Manager – Water and Sanitation on any changes to approved designs for water supply including water trucking concerns.

Maintain comprehensive control systems on materials and tools used including notes on quality of materials.

Coordinate closely with the EH Assistant Water and Sanitation, Hygiene Promotion and M&E on water quantity and quality issues, location of water sources/communal taps while considering beneficiary needs.

Submit periodic and ad hoc reports on progress and monitoring activities as requested by the EH Manager

Participate in the formation/training of community WASH committees.

Assist in the orientation of newly arrived national staff on the team when requested

Any other duty as assigned by the supervisor.

Grant Monitoring & Reporting

Undertake regular field monitoring visits to assess progress and identify technical quality issues and/or other implementation issues, provide solutions and implement modifications as required.

Ensure all monitoring activities are fully documented, including systematic and timely data collection as required under the grant and for IRC M&E purposes

Produce/contribute to IRC and donor reports as per set schedules (weekly, monthly, quarterly and annually) on grant activities, indicators and achievements.

Coordination & Representation:

Work closely and coordinator with IRC logistics, finance and grant staff to ensure timely and complaint program activities and expenditures; including active participation in grant opening/closing and review meetings

Undertake/participate in liaison, coordination, and information sharing activities with national NGOs, international organizations, donors and government at field level.

Program Development:

Assist in the collection of data, assessments and proposal development for the sector.

Other:

Consistently and proactively monitor/assess the safety and security of the team; promptly reporting concerns or incidents to IRC management and liaise with community leaders and other external parties as required to maintain/enhance the security environment for IRC programs.

Other duties as assigned by the supervisor to enable and develop IRC programs

Professional Standards

All IRC staff is required to adhere to THE IRC Way Standards for Professional Conduct and the IRC country employment policies.

Job Requirements

Minimum Diploma in Public Health, Civil/Water Engineering, Community Studies, Social Sciences or related field.

At least 1-3 years professional experience with NGOs (INGO experience preferred)

Previous experience leading teams in public awareness raising campaigns focussed on water and sanitation related health issues.

Working knowledge of SPHERE standards

Proven abilities in developing work plans, data collection and analysis and performance monitoring

Works well in and promotes teamwork, comfortable in a multi-cultural environment, flexible and able to handle pressure well.

Self-motivated, honest, highly responsible, and punctual

Ability to work as part of a team as well as to work autonomously when required

Confident communicator, able to command respect from a wide range of people

Fluency in English and Hausa language preferred.

Work Envirnoment

Security level orange. The situation in Gwoza is calm at the moment but remains tense and unpredictable; concerns include criminality. There is active conflict in many parts of the country and a possibility for further expansion of the conflict and violence into other areas and other states.

Benefits

Monthly salary, 13Month Salary Inclusive, Health Insurance Coverage for Family, Pension, Creche Facilities available for Women with babies under 24 Months.

Application Closing Date

26th March, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their applications and CV’s to the Country Director IRC via: IRCNigeria.Recruitment@rescue.org with subject “EH Infrastructure Officer, Gwoza” Or Hand delivered application should be sent only to the IRC field office in Gwoza base Office, Borno. Note: IRC is an Equal Opportunity Employer, IRC considers all applicants on the basis of merit without regard to race, sex, color, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability, However, Gwoza Indigenes are strongly encouraged to apply.

