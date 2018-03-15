Financial Executive/Analyst Job at Rovedana Limited – Apply Now

Rovedana Limited is an indigenous company specialized in the area of Business Process Outsourcing, payroll management and healthcare plans. We focus our attention in providing to SMEs and Enterprise businesses “scalable” outsourcing solutions. We assist businesses in handling some of their operational activities thereby helping management of these businesses to increase their productivity and reduce overall costs.Our portfolio of clients spans across sectors such as hospitality, alternative energy, financial services, construction, entertainment, fashion and lifestyle, transportation, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals and FMCG.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Financial Executive/Analyst

Job Description

We are currently in search of a “Financial Executive/Analyst” for some of our clients and for some key payroll projects.

Job Responsibilities

Conducts review on historic performance and prepares report on financial trends and financial statement analysis

Review and report on the alignment of proposed expenditure for initiatives with the Company’s objectives/performance targets as well as perform cost-benefit analysis

Conduct business studies on past, future and comparative performance and develop forecast models.

Participate in the month end close activities including the preparation and review of journal entries and review of budget-to-actual reports.

Prepare and review monthly reconciliations of assigned balance sheets account and ensure that general ledger accounts are reconciled with resolution to reconciling items.

Assists with the provision of financial recommendations and advice to the management

Provide support to the Finance Manager in the forecasting, monitoring and reporting of the operating and capital budgets and financials.

Analyze and interpret financial data to determine financial performance and projecting financial probability.

Analyze budget patterns and project expenditures.

Develop cash flow projections for funded and support activities.

Provide instructions and answer questions relating to budget procedures, provide budget recommendations to a wide range of issues.

Perform other duties as assigned.

Candidate Requirements

Must have 2 – 3yrs years’ relevant working experience in a conglomerate or trading company.

A First Degree in Accounting or in a related course.

Compulsory member of ICAN and ACCA.

Skills and Experience:

Knowledge of Accounting Standards and regulations (GAAP/IFRS etc.)

Working knowledge of financial control and analysis

Knowledge in Financial & Management Accounting

Expertise data gathering and numerical analysis

Demonstrates expertise in Financial Analysis, Interpretation and reporting

Excellent communication Skills (Oral & Written)

Proficiency in the use of Microsoft Excel and an Accounting Software.

Application Closing Date

31st March, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: resume@rovedana.com the Subject of the mail should be “Financial Executive/Analyst”. Note: Only qualified candidates will be contacted.

