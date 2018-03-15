Female Account Officer Job (2 Positions ) at Sharptowers Limited – Apply Here

Sharptowers Limited is a Digital company that support the growth of small and medium sized businesses through the efficient and effective use of our digital products and services. We strive to deliver appropriate technology suited for the local markets where we operate. We also ensure that our services are accessible via our agent network. We are currently recruiting for an immediate employment.We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Female Account Officer

Slot: 2

Job Summary

The Account officer will work closely with other staff to ensure proper management of the organization finance.

Responsibilities

Review transactions vouchers for accuracy, correct coding and completeness of documentation.

Review transactions posted in Quick books accounting system (payments, deposits, journals and petty cash) for accuracy and coding.

Prepare / Review account reconciliations for suppliers, staffs and agents, before payment.

Prepare a monthly Outstanding Advance Report by reviewing and staff advances and liquidations to ensure compliance to the standard operating procedures.

Print weekly bank statements, and reconcile to the cashbook.

Prepare monthly financial reports, bank reconciliation, and submit for review.

Conduct monthly review and prepare balance sheet reconciliations.

Ensure the maintenance of an up to date filed records of financial activities, in an audit-ready manner; ensure proper and effective filing system is in place

Prepare activity budgets and present draft budgets for review, ensuring that budget utilization is within the available budget provisions in the Work plan.

Prepare the office financial year-end procedures, year- end schedules

Qualification/Requirements

B.Sc/HND in Accounting, Business Management, Financial Management or related field with a minimum of 2 years work experience strictly on accounting roles.

Applicant MUST have an in-depth knowledge of MS Excel.

Work experience in a supervisory position is a plus.

Excellent coordination and time management skills, and ability to prioritize tasks.

Willingness to work under pressure and ability to work under minimum supervision.

Ability to effectively work in a team.

Ability to travel when required.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English language.

Remuneration

Negotiable.

Application Closing Date

27th March, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: careers@sharptowersltd.com Please indicate the job title as the subject. E.g. Female Account Officer: Agege. Note

Applications not in compliance with the stipulated Qualification/Requirement will NOT be considered.

Applicant might be shortlisted before the application deadline.

(Visited 7 times, 2 visits today)