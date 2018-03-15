Facilities Engineer Job at Aldelia Group – Apply Now
Aldelia Group – An established retail & wholesales company that specializes in the importation and supply of high quality building materials and construction equipment in Nigeria, is recruiting to fill the below position:Job Title: Facilities Engineer – Locals Only
Primary Objective
The Facilities Engineer is responsible for the supervision and administration of the organization’s facilities
Key Tasks
Interaction with the Facilities Manager in the compliance of contractual requirements.
Ensuring compliance with the applicable work specifications of contracts.
Controlling costs and utilization of manpower for optimum performance.
Perform continuous on the job training for junior personnel.
Maintaining of records, documents both electronically and hard copies where appropriate
Build rapport with clients and facilitate effective coordination and communication between management and customers
Develop client relationships to attract new business opportunities
Perform regular inspections of client and company accommodation and office facilities to ensure required standards of cleanliness are maintained.
Continuous monitoring of unit supervisors with a view to improving efficiency, technique, and service levels
Direction, control, and supervision of administrative and Food Services, housing & recreation facilities
General:
The Employee may also be required to perform duties not directly related to their area of experience or expertise, in which case proper instruction will be provided by the Company;
Ensure that the highest ethical standards are maintained in all activities;
Conduct himself in a dignified and respectful manner that reflects well on the Employer and also sets an example for the other employees.
Requirements
Minimum 10 years experience in the oil and gas sector within the oil and gas
The resilience to deal with periods of work pressure and diplomacy to deal with difficult employees, customers, contactors, and others in the course of their duties;
Reliable, with the ability to maintain high levels of service;
Motivated with the ability to effectively work on own initiative;
Ability to manage large of multi-level personnel
Application Closing Date
26th March, 2018.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should forward their Application letter and CV’s to: boluwatife.akinyemi@aldelia.com
