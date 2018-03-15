Facilities Engineer Job at Aldelia Group – Apply Now

Aldelia Group – An established retail & wholesales company that specializes in the importation and supply of high quality building materials and construction equipment in Nigeria, is recruiting to fill the below position:Job Title: Facilities Engineer – Locals Only

Primary Objective

The Facilities Engineer is responsible for the supervision and administration of the organization’s facilities

Key Tasks

Interaction with the Facilities Manager in the compliance of contractual requirements.

Ensuring compliance with the applicable work specifications of contracts.

Controlling costs and utilization of manpower for optimum performance.

Perform continuous on the job training for junior personnel.

Maintaining of records, documents both electronically and hard copies where appropriate

Build rapport with clients and facilitate effective coordination and communication between management and customers

Develop client relationships to attract new business opportunities

Perform regular inspections of client and company accommodation and office facilities to ensure required standards of cleanliness are maintained.

Continuous monitoring of unit supervisors with a view to improving efficiency, technique, and service levels

Direction, control, and supervision of administrative and Food Services, housing & recreation facilities

General:

The Employee may also be required to perform duties not directly related to their area of experience or expertise, in which case proper instruction will be provided by the Company;

Ensure that the highest ethical standards are maintained in all activities;

Conduct himself in a dignified and respectful manner that reflects well on the Employer and also sets an example for the other employees.

Requirements

Minimum 10 years experience in the oil and gas sector within the oil and gas

The resilience to deal with periods of work pressure and diplomacy to deal with difficult employees, customers, contactors, and others in the course of their duties;

Reliable, with the ability to maintain high levels of service;

Motivated with the ability to effectively work on own initiative;

Ability to manage large of multi-level personnel

Application Closing Date

26th March, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should forward their Application letter and CV’s to: boluwatife.akinyemi@aldelia.com

