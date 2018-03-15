EH Infrastructure Assistant Job at IRC – Apply Now

The International Rescue Committee (IRC) responds to the world’s worst humanitarian crises and helps people to survive and rebuild their lives. Founded in 1933 at the request of Albert Einstein, the IRC offers lifesaving care and life-changing assistance to people affected by war or disaster. At work today in over 40 countries and 22 U.S. cities, we restore safety, dignity and hope to millions who are uprooted and struggling to endure. The IRC leads the way from harm to home.We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: EH Infrastructure Assistant

Job Overview/Summary

The EH Water and Sanitation Assistant will report to the EH Officer – Water and Sanitation and will be primarily responsible for supervising all water and sanitation infrastructure works as directed by the EH Officer – Water and Sanitation.

The main objective of this position is to support the EH Officer-Water and Sanitation in supervision and direct management of safe water and sanitation provision activities. This will include field supervision of all construction and maintenance of water and sanitation infrastructure.

Job Responsibilities

Ensure that the water and sanitation activities are implemented in a timely and professional manner while considering beneficiary needs.

Maintain close links and collaboration with other EH teams and sectors and in particular Health, Nutrition, Protection, CYPD (Child and Youth Protection and Development), Women’s Protection and Empowerment (WPE) and Economic Recovery and Development (ERD).

Technical Quality

Directly implements the construction of water supply infrastructures including but not limited to drilling of shallow and deep boreholes, installation of hand pumps, installation of solar submersible pumps, construction of elevated water storage tanks, trenching and piping for water supply reticulation systems, construction of well aprons and communal tap stands with appropriate drainage.

Directly implements the construction and installation of sanitation facilities including but not limited to Communal latrines, house hold latrines, Solid waste pits/bins, Hand washing stations, Drainage, Menstrual Hygiene Management facilities and bathing shelters.

Identify and train Water Point attendants and Pump Technicians and motorized/solar systems Operators within WASH committees.

Train and supervise skilled and unskilled daily workers during the installation and maintenance of WATSAN facilities.

Coordinate closely with the EH Officer (Water and Sanitation) and EH Officer (Hygiene Promotion) on water quantity, location of water sources/communal taps while considering beneficiary proposals and needs.

If required, supervise water trucking deliveries, water chlorination and water quality monitoring.

Provide weekly reports of progress on the construction of water and sanitation facilities to EH Officer-Water and Sanitation.

Provide regular water quality monitoring reports to EH Officer (Water and Sanitation).

Seek guidance and approval from EH Officer – Water and Sanitation on any changes to approved designs for water supply including water trucking concerns.

Maintain comprehensive control systems on materials and tools used including notes on quality of materials.

Staff Supervision & Development

Assist the EH Officer – Water and Sanitation to identify, train and provide daily support to skilled and unskilled workers working in Water and Sanitation initial installations, operation and maintenance activities.

Supervise skilled and unskilled daily workers

Maintain open and professional relations with team members, promoting a strong team spirit and providing oversight and guidance to enable work teams to successfully complete their tasks on time and within budget

Responsible for skilled and unskilled daily workers’ reports, timesheets and work plans.

Monitoring:

Daily volume of water supplied/delivered to location(s) including volumes and times of availability.

Maintain records of number and location of all water collection points

Maintain records of water quality monitoring at tap stand and household levels.

Routine O&M of water distribution system (s) and sanitation facilities including drainage around all water points and sanitation facilities.

Other duties:

Consistently and proactively monitor/assess the safety and security of the team; promptly reporting concerns or incidents to the EH Manager and liaising with community leaders and other external parties as required to maintain/enhance the security environment for IRC programs

Any other duties as assigned by the supervisor for the development of IRC programs.

Job Requirements

B.Sc /High National Diploma in Civil, Water Resources, Building or Mechanical Engineering, Hydrogeology with hand on experience in developing and adopting emergency WASH technologies and designs experience in implementation of water and sanitation projects.

Competent communication skills, effective in representation and liaison

Works well in and promotes teamwork, comfortable in a multi-cultural environment, flexible and able to handle pressure well.

Sound knowledge of English language

Competent user of MS Applications: Word, Excel; Auto CAD or similar

Knowledge of the Local language-Hausa

Work Environment:

Security level orange. The situation in Gwoza is calm at the moment but remains tense and unpredictable; concerns include criminality. There is active conflict in many parts of the country and a possibility for further expansion of the conflict and violence into other areas and other states.

Benefits

Monthly salary, 13Month Salary Inclusive, Health Insurance Coverage for Family, Pension, Creche Facilities available for Women with babies under 24 Months.

Application Closing Date

26th March, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should submit their applications addressed to the Country Director IRC via: IRCNigeria.Recruitment@rescue.org Subject of the application should read: EH Infrastructure Assistant, GWOZA Hand delivery applications should be submitted in Gwoza base Office.

