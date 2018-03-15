Business Development Officer Job at Abuja Clinics -Apply Now

Abuja Clinics is a world class health facility dedicated to providing all your health needs, not only curative but also preventive. We boast of cutting edge equipment which aid in the diagnosis and treatment of medical and surgical conditions. We have highly trained and dedicated staff who provide excellent care. Our computerized systems ensure confidentiality and continuity. We aim to set a standard for medical care hence we continue updating and upgrading to ensure that you get the best.We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Business Development Officer

Ref: 2018 BO 07

Responsibilities

Responsible for the marketing and sales of organizations products

Ensure set targets are met at within specified timeframe.

Ensure provision of articulated activity reports, to form basis for informed decision making.

Ensure adequate follow up of existing clients

Involve in market and client research

Assist with campaign planning and project management

Any other duty as assigned by management.

Education

Candidate must posses a Degree in Humanities/Social Sciences

Minimum of 2 years cognate experience in a similar position

Must be a goal-getter and have good interpersonal skills

Proficiency in international languages such as French/Spanish/German will be an added advantage.

Application Closing Date

18th April, 2018.

How to Apply

Submit your CV and Application Online

