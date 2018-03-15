BATN Jobs in Nigeria : Global Graduate (Legal and External Affairs) – Apply Here

British American Tobacco (www.bat.com) is a market leading, global organisation with a long, established history and a bright and dynamic future. Thanks to our people we have continued to deliver growth and exceed expectations in an increasingly complex and challenging marketplace.

Our aim is to become the leading tobacco company in each of our markets by providing excellent products with confidence and responsibility expected of global consumer brands. If you have the talent and motivation to help us succeed you’ll find we are equally committed to helping you reach your full potential too.We are recruiting to fill the position below:



Job Title: Global Graduate (Legal and External Affairs)

Job Number: 19030BR

Job Purpose and Key Deliverables

British American Tobacco has an exciting opportunity for a Global Graduate (Legal and External Affairs) to join our team in Nigeria.

If you’re driven, passionate, ambitious and courageous, our Global Graduate Programme will help you achieve your potential.

Our Global Graduate Programme (Legal and External Affairs) enables you develop exceptional commercial skills, equipping you with a deep understanding of the dynamics of the market you operate in. It offers you the opportunity to challenge yourself on international projects, network with graduates from around the world and strengthen your leadership skills, through participation in our Global Academy and with the support of your dedicated Coach and Mentor.

This is a real job from day one. One in a tough and fast-paced environment that will stretch you to the limits – you’ll progress from graduate to manager in 12 months!

An inspiring journey awaits you here at BAT Nigeria. The question is; Are you up to the challenge? Show what you’re made of… Join our 2018 Global Graduate Programme!

Essential requirements

Are you a recent university graduate within the last 3 years, with a high-performance academic track record – minimum of Second Class Upper division or equivalent?

Have you completed the National Service Year (for Ghana applicants) or equivalent for other countries?

Do you have excellent verbal and written communication skills in English and French?

Are you ambitious, resilient and more proactive than others when it comes to learning new things?

Desirable requirements:

Legal academic background is required.

Application Closing Date

31st January, 2018.

How to Apply

Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here

