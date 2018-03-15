BATN Job Vacancy : Electronic Technician (6 Positions) – Apply Now

British American Tobacco is all about freedom of choice – whether it’s our people or our products. Combined with our entrepreneurial spirit, it’s what’s driven our phenomenal success. We started trading tobacco over a hundred years ago. Today, we’re a multibillion dollar company with more than 200 brands in our portfolio. With robust positions in each of our regional markets, our future looks equally bright too.We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Electronic Technician



Job number: 20447BR

Slot: 6



Job Purpose and Key Deliverables

British American Tobacco has an exciting opportunity for 6 Electronic Technician(s) to join our team in Ibadan.

The job purpose is to provide technical support to the Secondary/Filter Manufacturing to achieve production targets by ensuring continuous and cost effective operation of machinery through: Minimization of unplanned machine related down time Optimization of spare parts and consumables usage Implementation and execution of preventative and curative maintenance plans Continuous observance of safe work policies and procedures.



Essential Requirements

Minimum 3 years of experience in FMCG industry (preferable)

Possess analytical problem solving capability

Apply trouble shooting and problem solving techniques

Minimize downtime through effective working practices

PLC knowledge (Siemens S7 300/400, TwinCAT, Motion Control

Application Closing Date

29th March, 2018

How to Apply

Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here

